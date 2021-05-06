SEBRING — Commissioners might look at removing the cap on fire assessments after hearing Tuesday from Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor.
He said, this fall, when the last of three 7% increases to the fire assessment goes into effect, many county residences will hit the cap on how much they can be assessed. Many already have.
Four commissioners said they might consider removing the cap. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac and Commissioner Kevin Roberts said it would be more equitable. Commissioner Arlene Tuck, citing a possible increase in garbage costs, said she thought it a bad year to remove the cap.
They will discuss the matter again at the May 18 meeting.
When a previous commission in 2018 set up a cap of $115 per residential property, it meant that anyone with a house of 2,875 square feet would already pay $115. So would the owner of a 6,000-square-foot house.
As the assessment increases 7% this fall, owners of smaller homes will reach that $115 cap, but larger home owners pay the same. This year, someone with a 2,511-square-foot home has hit the cap. In October, he said, it will be 2,346 square feet.
Lost revenue from that alone was $407,554 in Fiscal Year 2018-19, Bashoor said. In 2019-20, the county lost another $7,000 on top of that, followed by another $28,542 this fiscal year. In 2021-22, it’ll go up by $44,544.
Bashoor also said there are $295,329 each year in government building exemptions, $87,303 in agriculture exemptions, $392,000 each year for administration costs and $168,000 in tax collection fees. The county also stands to lose $79,000 in revenue areas the city of Sebring has annexed. Bashoor said it would take 686 maxed-out homes to recover that revenue.
While the city would cover fire and medical calls there, the county still responds to mutual aid, when needed.
Capped big houses pay the same as capped small houses, but fire doubles in size every 30 seconds. A larger house needs more people to fight a fire, Bashoor said. He needs money to hire them, house them and equip them. Firefighters must stay outside a structure until enough arrive to provide two firefighters outside for any two who’ve gone in, the “two-in, two-out” rule.
With the disruption of this past year, he’s had positions on hold that he now needs to fill, Bashoor said. Hiring more people would help him cut mandatory overtime to keep shifts covered.
He also recently added three new engines, thanks to the previous commission getting a loan against incoming revenue. He still needs to replace an engine each year, he said, to get all of the old engines off the road. Two are 32 years old.
Bashoor said the county got its first countywide Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating: 5 and 5x, which is median range. The best rating would be 1, he said. The worst is 9.
Bashoor said his staff improved the ISO rating by having dispatchers send three stations for each fire instead of two. New stations planned for Spring Lake and Lake Placid will bring thousands of homes inside the standard five-mile radius, but many more are needed. Anyone outside that radius, as far as ISO is concerned, isn’t covered, Bashoor said.
Infrastructure in general is a major issue. Right now, only 17% of residents and properties are covered by hydrants. Roberts said Golf Hammock, which doesn’t have water lines big enough for hydrants, saw firefighters “exhausted” at a recent fire running tankers back and forth to the fire.
The good news, said Bashoor and County Administrator Randy Vosburg, is that the county now has all fire stations reporting call data on one computerized report system. The county can better track volume and types of calls, along with what is needed to respond to them.