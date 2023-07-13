In Tuesday’s first budget workshop since getting a preliminary look at this coming year’s budget, Highlands County officials could cut up to $700,000.
Staff presented the Board of County Commissioners with a set of new jobs, requested to help meet growth in the county, that could get cut from the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget up front, saving those salaries, benefits and equipment.
That doesn’t mean that the county won’t hire anyone this year, said County Administrator Laurie Hurner. It just means that requested new jobs might not make it into the budget.
One exception, Hurner said, is a $113,995 request for a code enforcement official, which includes salary benefits and a vehicle.
“We didn’t feel we could cut that one,” Hurner said.
The requested positions already included a cut from 11 requested firefighter positions down to three, but those could also get cut.
Other requested positions include capital projects manager ($87,285), purchasing analyst ($64,794), building maintenance assistant ($58,957), building maintenance specialist ($67,022), zoning technician ($59,769), and a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) coordinator/flood plain manager ($160,541).
All of those jobs could also go to the chopping block. Four requested jobs are already recommended for zero funding: a facilities operations and maintenance manager, a zoning analyst, a Parks & Recreation manager and a secretary.
The county faces a potential $16.96 million increase in the overall budget. Estimated expenses for Fiscal Year 2023-24 are $95.88 million, approximately $6.1 million more than estimated revenue: $89.78 million.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, said the county has an approximate taxable property value increase of 9.62%, an estimated State Revenue Sharing increase of 14.9%, a half-cent sales tax increase of 5.1%, an estimated grant revenue increase of 0.67% and another 12.9% from various other revenues.
Meanwhile, existing open positions will stay open until filled. Not all open positions are listed online at www.highlandsfl.gov under “Departments,” “Human Resources,” and “Career Opportunities.” Some have not yet been advertised, county officials said.
They are, in alphabetical order, the assistant county attorney, the assistant custodial supervisor, manager of the Children’s Advocacy Center, computer-aided drafting and design technician, carpenter/laborer, code enforcement official/housing inspector, custodian, development plans reviewer/inspector, development specialist, equipment operator, family support and engagement specialist, finish equipment operator (grader), part-time and/or full-time firefighter/EMTs and firefighter/paramedics, landfill spotter, maintenance worker, parks maintenance assistant, planner, transportation project manager, public works specialist, survey technician, traffic technician and volunteers, either for county departments or as firefighters for Highlands County Fire Rescue.