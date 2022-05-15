Wednesday, May 18 is International Museum Day. Some of our local museums will participate by hosting special tours, receptions, presentations, raffles, extended hours and even free admission, so the community can experience the art and culture that Highlands County offers.
Raising awareness is what International Museum Day is all about. According to the International Council of Museums, it’s a means of arts and cultural exchange and enrichment with more than 37,000 museums in 158 countries participating in the celebration.
Highlands County is fortunate to have a wealth of museums including the Children’s Museum of the Highlands, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum, the Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC), the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture, Sebring Historical Society, Avon Park Depot Museum, Highlands Museum of the Arts (MoTA), American Clown Museum, Archbold Biological Station, Lake Placid Historical Society Museum and the Military Sea Museum.
The Peter Powell Robert Museum of Art and Culture will offer scheduled docent-led tours and video during the day with free admission, member discounts on purchases and extended hours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will also be a children’s scavenger hunt and a very special art exhibit on display by Bob Clarke from the Tanglewood Art League. (Location: 310 W. Main St., Avon Park, 863-402-8238).
The Children’s Museum of the Highlands will offer free tours at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and are about 30 minutes long. Although there will not be any free play time at that time, all who participate in a tour will receive a Free Play Pass for future use. One pass per registered tour guest. To RSVP for a tour please call the museum. In the morning that day, the museum will be offering a discounted rate of $5 for their Tot Time Storybook Program. (Location: 219 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, 863-451-5385)
The Florida Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) will be open 12:30 p.m.– 4:30 p.m. and will offer a guided tour with the curator at 2:30 p.m. All visitors during Museum Day will be entered into a raffle to win a signed print of the painting ‘On Sacred Ground’ by Christopher Still. (Location: 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, 863-784-7240).
The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum, which is inside Highlands Hammock State Park, will have curator David Schmidt Smith present ‘Charles R. Knight: The Artist Who Saw Through Time’ on May 18 at 6:30 p.m., on May 19 at 9:30 a.m. and on May 28 at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. His work made possible the appearance of the prehistoric animals in films from ‘The Lost World’ to ‘Fantasia’ to ‘Jurassic Park’. There is a park fee of $4-$6 for vehicles entering the park. (Location: 5931 Hammock Rd., Sebring, 863-386-6094).
The Highlands Art League’s Museum of the Arts (MoTA) currently has an exhibition from their permanent collection which showcases artists of the past. They also have a member’s gallery with newer art work on display. (Location: 351 W. Center Ave., Sebring, 863-385-5312)
Make plans to attend this celebration of the arts and culture on display in our community.