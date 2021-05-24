SEBRING — Spartan, the premier obstacle course race tour in the nation, has recently acquired Tough Mudder, a mud-based obstacle course race.
The two will hold a joint event for the first time this year, in Highlands County. The Board of County Commission approved a Tourist Development Council grant application for up to $90,000 each year — starting this one — for the next three years.
Joel Lamp with Airstream Ventures, the company working with the TDC (VisitSebring) to bring in sporting events, said in the grant application that each event alone could bring in 5,000 competitors for a weekend. Combined, he said, the event could generate as many as 15,000 entries and create another high-demand weekend for lodging and hospitality in the county.
The possible economic impact, just from overnight travelers, is estimated at $3.45 million, said Casey Hartt, lead marketer for VisitSebring.
Highlands County hoteliers and restaurateurs will have time to get ready. Proposed dates for the event are Dec. 17-18 for 2021, with dates still to be determined for 2022 and 2023. Hartt said the event would start with a welcome celebration in downtown Sebring that Friday night, with competitions from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Hartt said she is working with the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency to have the downtown ready for a welcome event.
Of the predicted 15,000 entries, Lamp estimates 8,000 would come from out of state, with a possible 1,200 spectators each day — 250 from out of state and 950 from Florida. The event could also bring in three to four-dozen officials and media, Lamp said. He estimates the minimum number of paid room nights the event could generate at 4,000.
Hartt said finding venues for this event in Highlands County has not been easy, but noted that every community has the potential to host part of the event, including Lake Placid, where she said one venue is the best prospect.
“Casey [Hartt] read my mind,” Commissioner Arlene Tuck said when she heard Lake Placid might host the event, or most of it.
Tuck also said her granddaughter, now State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, has taken part.
“Only crazy people do this,” Tuck said. “My granddaughter is one. They have to go under barbed wire. They have to run in the mud and carry bags of sand.”
Commissioner Chris Campbell, who sits on the TDC for the county commission, said as the last event of the year, this joint event should have a huge participation.
“The TDC just lit up,” Campbell said of board members hearing the news.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked about marketing Highlands County as a destination as part of the event, and Hartt said that is exactly what VisitSebring would do with event participants.
“Are you going to be in it?” Roberts asked.
“That depends on my ankle,” Hartt said.
“You’ll come out looking like mud,” Tuck said.