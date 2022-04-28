SEBRING — In the last few months, Highlands County officials have made pleas to landowners to get all the easements they need for the Istokpoga Marsh Watershed Improvement District.
Also called “IMWID” or “Imwood,” the project would help the county, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) work together on improving water quality for the lake and the associated watershed.
In the meantime, however, while trying to get these easements, the county has started running up against funding deadlines.
Jonathan Harrison, Road and Bridge director, said that FDACS has extended the deadline to fully spend its $4 million to 2024. However, DEP, as of the middle of the month, had still not extended its deadline on $400,000 of funding beyond the 2023 deadline.
State funding to local governments works on a fiscal year from July 1 to June 30. Funding deadlines usually end on June 30 of any given year.
“Even if we started now, 2024, June 2024, would be tight to get everything in and constructed,” Harrison said.
So far, Harrison said, DEP officials have not been amenable to an extension, and could end up pulling the funding. No decision has been made yet, he said.
To date, Harrison said, he and other county officials have been in close contact with state officials to let them know what easements have and have not been acquired.
County staff has been in contact with landowners who have concerns about water allocations under this watershed project, but email replies have been slow on both sides.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said that his understanding regarding at least one concerned landowner was that they did not want to hold up the project, but just had some concerns with language in the contracts.
He pledged to get back in touch with those contacts and see what they need to move forward.
Harrison also said the South Florida Water Management District does not want to issue the permit to build the water impoundment structure until all necessary easements are secured.
In addition, Harrison expects officials from FDACS will also be at upcoming meetings on this project, to learn more about how soon the agency’s $4 million investment will be put to use.
The Istokpoga Marsh Watershed Improvement District was created to fund maintenance of canals, culverts and water storage areas needed to help water filter through soils and settle out nutrients before it flows south into Lake Okeechobee, thus preventing algal blooms and other water quality issues downstream.
The county still lacks some of the necessary easements from landowners that would provide for the second phase of the project. Harrison said as early as December that state partners were getting impatient, and without the easements, might pull their funding and require the county to pay back what has been spent, up to $3.22 million in December.