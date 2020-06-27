Recycling Center reopens
SEBRING — The Highlands County Recycling Center at 6000 Skipper Road will only be open on Mondays beginning June 29 for household hazardous waste and ewaste that includes old paint, oil, gasoline or antifreeze, electronics, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, pesticides or chemicals.
Residents may also bring all items to the county landfill at 12700 Arbuckle Creek Road in Sebring, which is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Carlson, Pontius speak at Tea Party meeting
SEBRING — Jeff Carlson, candidate for Highlands County Board of County Commission District 3, and Vicki Pontius, candidate for Highlands County Board of County Commission District 5, will be the guest speakers at Tuesday’s meeting of The Highlands Tea Party.
The meeting is from 6- 8 p.m. at the Vietnam Veterans of America Center, 33565 Grand Prix Drive. Cookies, doughnuts, coffee and tea will be served. Masks are encouraged to be worn; some masks will be available if needed.