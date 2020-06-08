SEBRING — After talking about priorities Tuesday, county commissioners decided now is not a good time to sell Highlands Regional Medical Center.
In her report, County Attorney Joy Carmichael said that a sale could get a bit complicated, especially with the facility leased to Hospital Corporation of America.
Carmichael said the hospital campus consists of more than one parcel owned by the Highlands County Hospital District, with the lease on the property set for another six or seven years.
If sold, it would be sold subject to the lease, Carmichael said: “Not many entities would be interested in that.”
For that reason, she said the county may not be ready at this point to sell that property.
In addition, she said, any purchase would be subject to a public hearing process, given that it’s sale of county property.
“We would be better off to wait,” Commissioner Greg Harris said. “We could remove this from one of our priorities for the year.”
The proposal from Highlands County Community Services was to use the proceeds of that sale to start an endowment to help the county support local nonprofit organizations.
In January, when commissioners were setting priorities for the year, Commissioner Jim Brooks said he wished he had listed selling the Highlands Regional Medical Center building as one of his priorities.
Commission Chair Ron Handley said it was his “own little pet peeve, “ adding that the county didn’t need “to be in the hospital business any more.”
Other commission priorities, in order of priority, are:
- Establishing a countywide road repaving and maintenance program
- Developing a standard fire house design for the entire county and continuing to improve the fire and emergency medical services department.
- Establishing the best route through the county for the proposed Southwest Florida Connector toll road between Collier and Polk Counties.
- Develop a plan of action for utility extensions.
- Build reserves for up to 3.5 months of operations and plan for a millage reduction, which may be hampered by expected reductions in revenue thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Make hurricane shelter upgrades, to include establishing a pet-friendly shelter.
- Design and prepare a succession plan for county administration.
- Streamline county bureaucracy to protect and grow the local economy by expanding existing businesses and keeping an eye on new opportunities.
- Improving the recycling program, which is on hold at the moment as the hauler has the processing facility closed and has asked for and been denied a rate increase to cover costs for the program.