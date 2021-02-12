Highlands County’s COVID-19 data held pretty steady on Thursday when the Florida Department of Health released the daily reports. The county’s new cases of COVID-19 rose by 35 infections, the exact same amount as Wednesday’s report. The cases have reached 6,846 overall. Of those cases, 6,779 belong to residents and 67 are from non-residents.
FDOH shows 238 cases over the past seven days, giving a daily average of 34 cases.
There were no new deaths reported. The overall death total is 282 people.
Out of 486 tests processed, 450 had negative results. The daily positivity rate came down a tick from Wednesday and was 7.41%, the lowest it has been in three days.
Long-term care facilities have had 9% of all the cases with 644 infections. Correction cases have risen to 104, or 2% of all cases. FDOH reported there has been 77 residents or staff deaths in long-term care facilities.
Thus far, the county has had 547 hospitalizations, which is 8% of all cases. Overnight hospitalizations went down from 41 on Wednesday to 30 on Thursday per the Agency for Health Care Administration at 3:32 p.m. AHCA also showed an adult ICU bed census as 21 with three beds being available.
Florida saw an increase of 8,525 new cases since the Wednesday report. The new cases bring the overall infection count to 1,806,805. The cases are divided by 1,774,013 residents and 32,792 non-residents.
In addition, there were 180 death, including 174 residents and six non-residents. The total deaths attributed from COVID are 28,871. Of those deaths, there were 28,382 residents and 489 non-residents.
Testing was up over Wednesday with 134,632 tests processed with 126,281 negative results. The tests and new cases created a 6.2% positivity. The positivity rate is the lowest since Feb. 4.
According to the FDOH, 2,165,911 people have been vaccinated with 1,274,170 people receiving the first shot of the vaccine and 891,741 people have had the booster shot.
The United States report is similar to the past few days, with cases at a relatively lower rate, along with hospitalizations, but the death toll remains high.
The COVID Tracking Project’s Wednesday night report showed another day below 100,000 new cases, as 95,194 were reported. It was the fourth straight day with less than 100,000 new cases.
Hospitalizations were down to 76,979 and for the first time since Oct. 22 no state is reporting more than 400 hospitalized per million people. New York is the highest at 390 patients per million people.
Deaths were at 3,445, which is the highest number seen in the last five days.
Thursday’s early numbers look to be more of the same, as the California Department of Public Health reported 8,575 new cases and 461 deaths, while Arizona checked in with 1,861 new cases and 200 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 27.33 million cases and had 472,968 deaths.
Globally, the count is 107.6 million cases and 2.36 million deaths.