SEBRING — As prescription drug prices continue to rise each year, Highlands County government offers a service to its residents that may help defray out-of-pocket costs associated with prescription medications.
Through a partnership with Coast2CoastRx, an organization that works with local governments, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners provides a prescription savings solution to the community via a coupon card.
The Coast2CoastRx Card is a free prescription coupon card the public may use to save on both brand name and generic drugs – over 60,000 prescription medications are discounted. A mobile app is available to use in addition to having the card.
The card and mobile app are free to use, and anyone – individuals or families – can use it. Both can be used immediately with no paperwork to fill out, with no expiration date and no limit on usage.
The discount card does not require registration or any pre-qualifications. Simply print, text or email a card to yourself and provide the card to your pharmacist or use the mobile app at checkout for instant savings.
The county has several locations where anyone may get a physical card, rather than having to print a card or use the mobile app, including all three public libraries, the local health department offices, offices within the Highlands County Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, and most county offices that interact with the public. Other locations include Samaritan’s Touch and Hands for Homeless in Avon Park.
With thousands of pharmacies in the network, the discount card and mobile app can be used at all major pharmacy chains and many independent pharmacies in all 50 states and all U.S. territories.
Other benefits are available, including coverage for many pet prescriptions, and savings on dental, vision, veterinary, hearing, diabetic equipment/supplies, and lab and imaging services.
The county has provided this service to residents since 2009, when a resolution was approved by the Board of County Commissioners. The partnership provides the county with funding based on the usage of the prescription cards; those funds in turn help individuals in our community obtain life-sustaining medications via a separate County program.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/hc-coast2coastrx.