To slow the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with the county’s local state of emergency issued Tuesday, several county offices are closing as of Thursday.
All county library locations will be closed. While closed, loan periods are extended and online materials can be accessed via myhlc.org. The Veteran Services Office will be closed, but will still receive phone calls at 863-402-6623. The Human Services Office will be closed. Inquiries about indigent cremation or prescriptions assistant services can be made by calling 863-402-6940. The Children’s Advocacy Center will also close, but continue to receive phone calls at 863-402-6845. The Healthy Families Program will close but continue to receive phone calls at 863-402-6628.
In other news, the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce is postponing its annual banquet scheduled for April 2 until a date to be determined in the fall. The office is also adjusting their hours to be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and closing Saturdays through the summer.
As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, more events have been canceled. Some events have been postponed and others have been canceled. Some meetings or events are just being changed in the way they are presented.
In addition to the previously listed events that have been canceled or postponed are the following:
- Effective immediately, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Improvement District has ceased all operations at the pool, community center and fitness center until further notice. This includes district sponsored events such as Aqua and Fitness classes, as well as resident scheduled events such as card groups. The District has also stopped all in-person office visits. Anyone needing to make a utility payment: use the office drop box, USPS or by phone at 863-382-2196.
- The Democratic Women’s Club meeting scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled. The DWC movie matinee on April 2 has also been cancelled.
- The DARE Celebration planned for April 13 has been cancelled.
- The Living with Bears conference scheduled at the Highlands County Extension Office on Thursday, March 19 has been canceled.
- The Godfather Comedy event at American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid scheduled for Saturday, March 21 has been canceled, as have all other entertainment and activities. The bar is also closed, but the kitchen will be open every night for dinner from 4-8 p.m.
- The Eli Mosley concert at Circle Theatre on April 3 has been postponed until Nov. 20.
- The sock hop fundraiser for the Lake Placid High School gym renovations on March 27 has been canceled.
- The Sebring High School Junior-Senior Prom scheduled for April 18 has been canceled.
- The Healthy Start Coalition of Hardee, Highlands and Polk meeting scheduled for April 30 has been cancelled.
- The Highlands County Ostomy Support Group has cancelled their April meeting.
- The March meeting of the Central Florida Pollinators and Butterfly Club has been cancelled.
- Coffee & Conversations at Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring for Monday, March 23, has been cancelled.
- The St. James Catholic Church Trash & Treasure Overstock Sale in Lake Placid has been cancelled.
- The Highlands Shrine Club Spaghetti Dinner for Saturday, March 21 has been cancelled.