SEBRING — County commissioners approved their new district boundaries Tuesday by giving county staff instructions to work up a final resolution for a vote at the Dec. 7 meeting.
A vote that day will solidify the boundaries, which will then take effect that day, said Planning and Zoning Supervisor Melony Culpepper.
An organizational decision commissioners made Tuesday was to choose a new chair: Kathy Rapp now succeeds Scott Kirouac as chair of the Board of County Commissioners.
Commissioners got their first look at their new boundaries on Nov. 2, but held off on taking a vote because they wanted to get input from the School Board of Highlands County. Culpepper presented two options to School Board members at a special meeting early Tuesday morning, but said they did not have a preference.
She repeated her recommendation that commissioners choose Option 1, which would have Districts 2 and 3 deviate by more than 3.5% over the average, but would make them the largest deviations, giving more leeway for future growth. It also did the best job of pulling all of the municipal annexed areas into single districts, she said.
In the odd year after each 10-year U.S. Census, Culpepper said, state and local governments have to approve new district boundaries. That’s this year. They were last redrawn in 2011.
Commercial and agricultural areas on the north end of Lake Placid, including the new Lake Placid Town Government Center, will go into District 4 with the rest of the town. Part of the Lake Sebring subdivision will move into District 2, part of Grand Prix Heights in Sebring Country Estates will go into District 5, and all of the municipal area of Avon Park will now be in District 1.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked if he still lived in District 1, which he said he was on the edge of before he ran for office. Culpepper assured him that his house was now further into the boundary, most of which are still defined by established landmarks, such as roads, rivers and city limits.
Culpepper said that county staff will have a resolution ready in time for the next regular meeting, with the final boundaries posted online as soon as possible after the vote in the county’s Geographic Informational Sciences (GIS) Interactive Map, available at www.highlandsfl.gov by clicking through the blue scroll bar above the calendar to find the button for the “Interactive Map.”