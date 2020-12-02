SEBRING — People who haven’t applied for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, and even some who have, can put in for help very soon.
The county will have one final application period — a 24-hour window — to be announced within the week.
Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner said that would likely be early next week, because any later would run the county and the Clerk of Courts Office out of time to complete application reviews.
That said, the county also has to have its spending plan for this final round — Phase 3 of funding — sent to Tallahassee for review by Thursday, said Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss, who currently oversees the local CARES Act relief program.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said his staff learned a week ago that they had the Dec. 3 deadline. Phase 3 is reimbursement-based, Reiss said. The county will have to spend the money upfront and then get refunded by the state, if the disbursements meet state criteria.
If the payments don’t meet criteria, they will get kicked back and denied, Reiss said. Once compliance is met, all payments and services must be paid and made by Dec. 30, she said.
Vosburg said the funding amounts per category can vary, moving some funds from category to category, but the state wanted a general plan.
In the case of municipalities, elected officials (constitutional officers) and government agencies that have requests for funds, all documentation must be in the county offices before Dec. 28 to ensure it can be sent to the state in time.
Previously certified applicants would have to self-certify, Reiss said. Businesses that didn’t apply in the first rounds could apply in this round. However, in all cases, the county cannot go back and request additional documentation from applicants. There would not be time.
Vosburg said there have been a lot of “fraudulent submissions,” which has added time to the approval process as staff have had to verify documents, including such things as fake driver’s licenses.
The allocation recommended by the county is up to $1,500 for individuals who still need assistance. Commissioner Chris Campbell said he wanted to make sure all those who didn’t get to apply at all would have a chance.
He recommended a 48-hour window, but Vosburg warned that some could apply within that window and still not get approved in time to be funded. Commissioner Kathy Rapp said she’d like to see the county try to do that.
Recommended funding request levels, to be submitted to the state, are:
- Approved grants additional pay — $5.63 million.
- Third-round limited business — $175,000.
- Testing and vaccinations — $45,000.
- Personal protection equipment (PPE) supplies — $124,060.
- Public safety — $1.48 million.
- Municipalities — $131,247.
- Elected officials — $2.97 million.
- Department of Health — $303,421.
- Communications and public information — $731,041.
- Remote and virtual operations — $166,424.
- Government — $260,000.
The funding requests total close to $12 million, or $1.5 million more than the $10.2 million allocated to the county by the state, Reiss said.
“We’re doing that because some of these are not hard numbers, especially the grants number is not a hard fixed number,” Reiss said. “That could fluctuate.”
She said the county didn’t want to risk leaving any money on the table, which is a concern Commissioner Kevin Roberts had at the last meeting. There would be some overrun projects, so that if the state denies one project, the county can insert an approved project in its place.
Vosburg said state officials gave local officials that advice because funding requests always come in less than those amounts.
The third round for businesses, she said, should help some self-employed people who should have applied as businesses in one of the first two rounds.
The request for virtual and remote options, which the pandemic brought into necessity, Reiss said, is something county staff would like to have extra funds on hand to ensure they can keep using those options throughout this pandemic and future ones.
As far as the county is doing on Phase 2 of CARES Act funds, as of Tuesday, Reiss said the county still had eight cases still in first review. The rest are in second review, in a request-for-information status or have gone to the Clerk of Courts Office for audit.
That should be expended within the required time frame, Reiss said.