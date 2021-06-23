LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Recreation and Park Advisory Committee approved $140,801.44 for the continuing improvement of Lake June Park.
The money, for Lake June Phase II, will pay for two retention ponds, as well as paved car and boat trailer parking along Lake June.
The council gave Town Administrator Phil Williams the go-ahead to apply to RPAC for the money in May. The total cost of the Lake June project is $165,648.75, Williams said. The town has $24,847.31 — 15% of the cost — and will receive the rest, $140,801.44, from RPAC in the form of reimbursement.
The town must receive Highlands County Board of County Commissioners approval for the interlocal agreement for the funds before it becomes official. The Lake Placid-county interlocal agreement was not on the commission’s agenda but could be considered at the next county commission meeting, Councilwoman Debra Worley said.