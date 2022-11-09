SEBRING — Highlands County opened shelters and suspended services Wednesday in preparation of Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival.
The special needs shelter opened at noon at the Health Department for Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd. The general population shelter opened Wednesday afternoon at Fred Wild Elementary School, 3550 Youth Care Lane in Sebring.
MTM Transit, the community transportation coordinator for Highlands County, provided shelter transport for ambulatory and wheelchair individuals.
Anyone who did not go to a shelter, or had no need for one, will hopefully shelter in place in a sturdy wind-resistant structure that is out of a flood plain.
Highlands County also had sandbags available at the Road and Bridge offices at 4344 George Blvd. in Sebring, East Winthrop Street in Avon Park and County Road 621 in Lake Placid, with sand available in Sebring on South George Boulevard, in Avon Park along County Road 17 East at Old Bombing Range Road, and in Lake Placid on County Road 621 at County Road 619.
If you did not get sand before the storm, you might still be able to get it afterward, if you have your own bags, a shovel and a friend to help.
Anyone in low-lying areas or places prone to flooding has, hopefully, taken advantage of this opportunity to prepare.
Meanwhile, Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole and potential impacts from the storm throughout the 16-county region.
SWFWMD has raised the activation level of the District’s Emergency Operations Center (District EOC) to Level 2, a partial activation, to monitor water levels and operate water control structures throughout the District, as needed.
Highlands County planned to activate its Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday, at least to Level 2 partial activation.
At this time, county offices are closed, and will remain closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. This includes the Property Appraiser and Tax Collector's three offices, as well as all municipal offices.
The Highlands County School District also closed schools and suspended virtual classes both today and Thursday.
Also, county-contracted debris crews went out Wednesday to collect whatever debris they could, but the Highlands County Landfill will be closed Thursday.
Once it is safe to do so, landfill staff will assess conditions to determine when they can reopen, although the hope is to reopen on Friday.
Waste Connections, the solid waste provider for unincorporated Highlands County areas, has suspended solid waste collection, with Thursday’s pickup set for Friday and Friday’s pickup moved to Saturday.
The city of Sebring had moved Thursday's pickup to Friday and Friday’s pickup to Saturday.
Avon Park has canceled Thursday's pickup, with Friday's pickup still set as scheduled.
The town of Lake Placid has made no changes to garbage pickup.
Highlands County's recycling drop-off site in Sebring, normally open on Thursday, is closed. Plans are to have all sites open on Saturday, as usual.
Further details from the county are available at the call center at (863) 402-6800, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Emergency alerts are available by testing HCNicole to 888777 to sign up for storm alerts via Alert Highlands.