SEBRING — If Highlands County sees another “Hurricane Irma” this year, with $15 million in debris removal costs and FEMA reimbursing all but $1.5 million, the county will turn to municipal and district governments to help cover the rest.
County commissioners approved an agreement with the Town of Lake Placid and with Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring on Tuesday, which would ask the town to help pay for unreimbursed costs associated with debris removal within the town limits. Spring Lake Improvement District has already signed an agreement with the county with the same conditions.
The cities of Avon Park and Sebring have conditional approval of agreements with the county, stipulating that they should also receive any special consideration the county might give to Lake Placid.
Lake Placid town officials made a final plea to not have the agreement as the county had it, but rather to have the county accept an agreement they proposed, which would not have the county seek reimbursement from local governments after FEMA. Bert J. Harris III, Lake Placid town attorney, said the county has done a great job removing storm debris in the past, cleaning up the county “before other counties have even started.”
He said the Town of Lake Placid is not in a position to replace that service.
“We would join Sebring and Avon Park and Spring Lake and say, ‘Yes, we’ve got to have your service,’” Harris said. “It is incredibly intense.”
That said, however, the town submitted a counter-agreement and the Lake Placid Town Council approved both, stating that they had paid for this service already through county property, gas and retail taxes. He also said city residents pay taxes to a municipal government for the inherent higher level of service gained by living in an urban area. He said land values are higher in town, and that raises taxes, also.
“So we’ve already paid more county tax, per mile, than most of your county,” Harris said.
Town Council member Debra Worley said that the town doesn’t have anything close to the county budget, and Councilman Ray Royce, having spoken on the issue before, reiterated the philosophical issue of paying twice for a service.
Gerald Buhr, Avon Park city attorney, said he believes that the county should look at absorbing emergency debris removal as part of general taxation. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen reminded commissioners that, since debris is not an annually-budgeted item, the only time the agreement would get enacted is during an emergency declaration.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said, if the county were to see another category 4 storm like Irma, with $1.5 million in unreimbursed debris expenses, Lake Placid’s share would likely be no more than $75,000-$150,000, or less depending on how much debris a storm creates in a given area.
One concession added to the agreement, Vosburg said, is to have cities and districts pay after the FEMA reimbursement process, which could take two or three years, and gives time to prepare for that expense.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he would look forward to the county and other local governments working in collaboration, “with the understanding of [us] all coming to the plate because we have some skin [the game].”