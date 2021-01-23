SEBRING — Slowly, the first round of vaccinations to 65 and older residents has progressed at Highlands County’s Point of Distribution (POD) at Lakeshore Mall.
Some residents have still found the process to be cumbersome and confusing. William Ulrich, 90, said he managed to get his name on the list, but had to get a friend’s help in doing it.
It wasn’t a lack of computer literacy on his part, Ulrich said. Rather, it was unclear directions.
“There was no way to find out how to do that,” Ulrich said.
Likewise, Bill Kelsey, also over 65 and a local resident, said he called and completed online forms, but said no one can tell him where he is on the list.
“It is my contention to believe that the Highlands community deserves to know the current status of the ‘waitlist’ and our placement thereon,” Kelsey said via email.
Questions he had included how people are chosen and whether or not the list is a physical printed document.
Highlands County Emergency Management is assisting the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto counties with logistics for the public vaccinations. That includes maintaining a list and contacting people to set appointments for an initial vaccine dose on either Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday of a given week.
County officials said Friday they can’t just publish a copy of the waiting list. That or the ability to search by name could violate privacy protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act by letting people to learn if others are registered.
Officials are looking at how to let people check their spot in line, but that spot changes with each day’s appointments and again with each day’s “no-shows.”
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss and Mary Ann Burns, administrator of the local Health Department, have both said the POD receives its doses from state-held supplies each week. Burns said this week’s holiday delayed delivery, usually on Monday, to Tuesday morning.
That day, the POD gave 70 doses of vaccine. On Thursday, they gave another 334. For today, the county has set 440 appointments, officials said, given that 10% don’t show, on average.
Officials do not yet know how many doses will be available next week. Still, the county plans to contact those next in line for appointments before the end of the day Monday.
County officials said staff will make phone calls and send emails to make appointments from the waiting list as vaccine doses come available. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he has contacted state and federal elected officials to ask them to push for more supplies to Florida and particularly to the Heartland of Florida, where the percentage of 65 and older residents is higher.
Nationally, reports have stated that President Joe Biden plans to use the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law, to ramp up production of vaccine and supplies in hopes of administering 100 million doses within the first 100 days of his term.
Currently, there is no national stockpile, national reports state: Vaccine vials are going out as soon as they are made.
To be put on the local waiting list for a first dose, you may either call 863-402-6780 or visit bit.ly/HCvaccine. The hotline is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the online portal is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
County officials ask people to only use the online portal or hotline to get a first dose. The county will contact them for their first appointment and their second dose.
Highlands County now has more than 26,000 people on the waiting list. So far, 3,270 people in the county have received their first dose and 355 people in front line healthcare or in long-term care facilities have received both doses for full immunity.
County officials are working on a plan to give out second doses. People must wait a minimum of 28 days before getting their second dose. It can be given at any time after then.
Once second doses start, the local Health Department will receive two allotments of the vaccine from the state each week: One for the first dose and one for the second dose, and the county will set up appointments based on those numbers.
People do not need to re-register, county officials said. They will get a phone call or email based on the order in which they originally registered and based on the contact preference they gave at that time.
All they will need to bring to a second dose appointment is their vaccination card, which they received with their first dose.
People are urged to monitor the county website at highlandsfl.gov, county social media accounts and local news media for second dose information.