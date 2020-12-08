SEBRING — Highlands County residents have watched the coronavirus numbers steadily rise to surpass the 4,000 threshold and have watched as the positivity rate yo-yos back and forth. Monday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health showed 32 new cases of COVID-19 have been added. The new cases have brought the total cases to 4,068 with 4,038 cases belonging to residents. The addition overnight of one person with coronavirus brings the non-residents total to 30.
Fortunately, there were no deaths and that remains at 165 deaths being blamed on COVID-19. The state report shows Highlands has had 47 deaths from long-term care facilities, either staff or residents.
The new cases have led to a rise in the positivity rate to 13.6%. The new positivity rate is the highest it has been in December, so far. The Dashboard shows there were 228 tests processed with 197 negative results. There are usually few tests reported on Mondays.
Since records have been kept during the pandemic, there have been 392 people hospitalized with the infection. As of 3:31 p.m. Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration reported 54 patients were being treated for the virus in the county. AHCA shows the ICU bed census is at 22 with eight available, or 26.67%.
Ages of COVID-19 patients in the county range from 0-99 and Monday’s median age was 69; the highest it has been since Nov. 23. The overall median age is 51. Long-term care facilities have had 456 cases of coronavirus, which is 11% of all cases.
Franklin County is the only county out of 67 in Florida not to report any new cases from Sunday. Dade County, as usual, has the most new cases with 2,006. Other counties that have a three-digit increase over night are: Broward – 796, Duval – 367, Hillsborough – 312, Lake – 119, Lee – 257, Orange – 571, Osceola – 169, Palm Beach – 408, Pasco – 184, Pinellas – 293, Polk – 225, Sarasota — 107, Seminole — 123 and Volusia – 107.
Statewide, the positivity rate is slightly better than the previous day at 7.64%. The Dashboard shows 99,363 tests processed and 91,788 tests were negative. The state added 7,711 new infections to its caseload with 7,575 of those cases being residents and 136 non-residents. With the exception of four days, Florida’s median age is 40 since Nov. 23.
The United States showed its typical Monday drop in both new cases and testing. The COVID Tracking Project reported 176,771 new cases on 1,634,532 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 10.81% for the country.
The one metric that isn’t affected by the weekend is current hospitalizations and the U.S. set another record with 101,487. The seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations is 99,939.
Both new cases and deaths are at all-time highs for seven-day averages, with deaths at 2,171 per day and new cases totaling 191,736 per day.
California paced the country once again with 24,735 cases reported by the California Department of Health on Monday.
According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has seen 14,846,645 COVID-19 cases and will likely pass the 15 million case barrier when today’s numbers are released. There have been 283,211 deaths.
Globally, there were nearly 500,000 new cases, raising the total to 67,440,864. There were an additional 7,752 deaths, giving a new total of 1,541,661.