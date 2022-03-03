SEBRING — Among items approved Tuesday, Highlands County commissioners declared March 2022 as “Purchasing Month,” to educate people on the value of purchasing professionals.
Members of the profession have invited the general public to an open house from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the University Center Lobby at South Florida State College. It will let vendors meet with local government purchasing staff and learn better how to work with them.
In Tuesday’s proclamation, the board of county commissioners noted that those who work in public procurement play a role in making government efficient and effective, whether purchasing goods and services; executing, implementing and administering contracts, conducting market research and analyses, developing purchasing methodologies, and cultivating working relationships with suppliers and other government departments and agencies.
To illustrate the fact, commissioners approved a contract later in Tuesday’s meeting to improve the turn lanes on Arbuckle Creek Road that feed traffic into the Highlands County Landfill.
Project Manager Bob Diefendorf presented the request to approve a $719,799 agreement between the county and Excavation Point Inc. to expand turn lanes, widen the road and improve drainage around the landfill entrance.
Diefendorf said the county received a $936,000 Small Counties Outreach Program (SCOP) grant, and should have approximately $124,000 left out of it after this project “if things come up.”
SCOP exists, according to the Florida Department of Transportation at FDOT.gov, to assist small county governments to repair or rehabilitate county bridges, pave unpaved roads, address road-related drainage, resurface or reconstruct county roads or to construct capacity or safety improvements on county roads.
In other business, commissioners voted on a request from Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz to increase Fund 350 by $21.6 million, using the loan proceeds from the Infrastructure Sales Surtax Refunding Bond, Series 2021, and retire the $11.5 million Series 2015 bonds. This will include a payment of $83,209 in professional fees.
The remaining $10 million, according to agenda materials, will go to Project 21064, the County Jail Facility Expansion.
Commissioners also approved an update to the Sebring Regional Airport Industrial Park Community Redevelopment Agency Plan, which must be updated every five to seven years, according to consultants on the project.
As part of their consent agenda — a list of non-controversial items approved in bulk — commissioners voted to move $3,160 from the $1.3 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the mail-in process for the Supervisor of Elections Office. The change will raise the budget for that project from $45,590 to $48,750 to cover the cost of equipment needed to implement state-mandated mail-in voting requirements.
Also on the consent agenda, the County Commission approved a request to bring forward $6,404 from the General Fund balance to help cover the cost of a new Road and Bridge Department truck totaled in a wreck last year.
Insurance proceeds for the truck are $53,675, but a new truck costs $60,079, leaving the county with having to use fund balance to cover the difference.
Lastly, the consent agenda had six Tourist Development Council special event grants to market and promote future events:
- Bono Bilt Youth Wrestling — up to $20,500 in Fiscal Year 2022 and then up to $20,000 the next two fiscal years.
- American Cornhole League Cornhole Championship — up to $24,500 in this fiscal year and up to $20,000 the next two fiscal years.
- High School Lacrosse Tournament — up to $30,000 in this fiscal year and up to $20,000 the next two fiscal years.
- Heartland Triathlon — up to $10,000 in this fiscal year.
- Citrus Golf Trail Open with the Minor League Golf LLC — up to $16,000 in this fiscal year and up to $16,000 next fiscal year.
- Visit Sebring Classic Golf Tournament with the Minor League Golf LLC — up to $9,750 in this fiscal year and up to $9,750 next fiscal year.