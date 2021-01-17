SEBRING — Highlands County started vaccinations this month with 900 doses in the first week and far more than that registering for a shot.
The second week saw just 500 doses and thousands more registering. Some have begun to wonder if and when they will get a shot at the vaccine, the way that supplies are dripping into the county.
Currently, the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto counties oversees the flow of supplies into the county, to include the amount of vaccine going to hospitals and long-term or assisted living facilities.
George van Sickle of Sebring wrote to the Highlands News-Sun that he would like to see more locations with the vaccine than just the Highlands County and Health Department joint-run site three days per week for four hours per day at Lakeshore Mall. He suggested getting the vaccine out through family doctors, Publix Supermarket and both CVS and Walgreens drug stores.
Ronald Schaller of Sebring wrote that when he checked the Florida Department of Health list of distribution sites, alphabetized by county, Highlands was not even on the list.
The list, posted as a PDF and updated on Thursday, did not have an entry for the county, and should have included the county’s online registration portal at bit.ly/HCvaccine.
“I suggest that our county commissioners call someone in Tallahassee to find out why, and get assurance that we are getting equal consideration with the quantities of vaccine being distributed,” Schaller wrote. “Otherwise, at this rate, many Highlands County citizens will be getting their first shot while humming next season’s Christmas carols.”
County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said Friday that’s exactly what county officials, to include Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss, have been doing.
“They’ve been talking to [the Health Department], pushing for us to get more,” Rybinski said. “There’s been nothing concrete saying, ‘Yes, we’re going to do this.’”
As of Friday noon, county officials had not heard when they would receive the next batch of vaccine or even how many doses it would have. They usually hear by Thursday, Rybinski said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg has corresponded with all of the county’s state- and federally-elected officials, including Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, U.S. Representative Greg Steube, State Representatives Ben Albritton and Kaylee Tuck, as well as a conversation with the governor’s office.
As for whether or not the state is aware of the county’s Point of Distribution (POD), Rybinski said the county POD is listed with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is aware that it’s operating three times a week.
Despite reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to make the vaccines available at Publix Supermarkets Pharmacies, Rybinski said that, at this time, local Publix pharmacies have not been designated as places to get vaccinations.
Although the county is hosting the registration process through its servers, she said, the Health Department is still the lead agency. It both calls the shots and gives the shots, with some assistance from contracted nurses from AdventHealth to give shots and from county Emergency Management personnel to register people and scheduled appointments.
The county’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since March 14, 2020 — 307 days straight — just for the pandemic. It allows Emergency Management to assign county employees who are deemed “disaster essential” to assist in emergency service functions, such as logistics.
Rybinski said administrative staff that would be assigned to a call center as their disaster assignment have worked rotating call shifts at the EOC. However, she also said that while that hotline can help people get registered for a vaccination, hotline staff don’t know what number people are in line and wouldn’t be able to tell them how soon they’ll get an appointment.
It all depends on how many are registered, how many more doses come in and how easy it is to get people into appointments.
As of Friday, 19,740 people had signed on for their first vaccination shot, she said. They will have to have two shots, 28 days apart, to complete the vaccination.
According to the Health Department, a total of 2,231 people in Highlands County have had just their first dose, and another 253 have had their second: 2,484 altogether.
“People need to be a little more understanding, too,” Rybinski said of having to wait for doses.
Even if the county had 5,000 doses per week, she said, it would still take months to inoculate everyone.
Some residents have expressed concerns that out-of-county or out-of-state residents might be traveling to Highlands County to get vaccinated. County officials said they can’t discriminate based on residence, and thus have not gathered data to see if that is the case locally or to what extent.