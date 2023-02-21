SEBRING — County commissioners have a resolution on the books right now putting a hold on vacation of easements and right of way.
When they have finished reviewing the process, then they may resume hearings for those who haven’t already had one scheduled. For now that process is on hold.
How this affects people in the county includes any request by a developer, builder, landowner and/or homeowner who wants to build on property or already has and needs to have an easement out of the way.
Usually, this is a standard and mundane process, resulting in requests presented by County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to vacate a county street, a drainage easement or a utility easement that is unused or unneeded.
Lately, the county does need them, and County Attorney Sherry Sutphen warned commissioners at their last meeting that they may want to review those requests. They agreed and passed a resolution to that effect at their last meeting, Feb. 7.
It will be on today’s agenda as an informational item, only.
Sutphen told commissioners that anytime they vacate an easement, they’re letting go of something needed to provide infrastructure and mobility.
Over the years, she said, people have bought lots and built against easements — even over them — believing the county would just vacate that easement.
They may have even been told that when they purchased, that it’s no big deal, and for the most part, that may have been the case, but people should not expect it, Sutphen said.
“That’s all fine, well and good when we aren’t developing as quickly as we are,” Sutphen said, “but now that we’re developing so quickly, and we need our right of way and we need our drainage easements, we can’t do that like we used to do that.”
She said the evaluation process should adapt, including charging a smaller fee up front when they might be told “no,” then asking for the rest if they get initial approval and a hearing date from staff.
Currently, the county has 10-12 applications in play, most of which have no paperwork other than verbal requests, Sutphen said. Four of them, she said, could be approved, based on their situation. One has a hearing date set.
The resolution states that the ones the county cannot support and approve will get refunded their application fee. Of those the county can support, then the county should bill for the expense of “giving away property,” including legal fees, she said.
Under the approved resolution, the county won’t accept any more applications, along with the fees, for a few months until Sutphen and county staff can review the situation and come up with a better process.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac was concerned that some people may have put a lot of money into requests already.
“One thing I wanted to make sure, was that anybody that was along in this process, that has spent money in this process,” Kirouac said, “that we didn’t pull the rug out from underneath their feet, and say, ‘Well, we’re putting all this on pause, and it could be three to four months before you get a hearing date.”
He wanted to see that the case where a hearing has already been scheduled be allowed to continue forward, and it was.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she also wanted to make sure anyone who had paid fees to start the process could get money refunded. She said one had paid $2,000 already.
Sutphen said that if that person has a request that county staff cannot support, the resolution would allow a refund. If staff supports the request, Sutphen said, any funds paid already would go toward processing the request once the county resumes the process.