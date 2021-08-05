SEBRING — Residents getting their garbage picked up by the county’s contracted hauler will pay more this coming year. The fee went up from $173 to $210.
However, the Board of County Commission and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Tuesday that, unequivocally, none of that increase would go to Waste Connections, beyond Consumer Price Index adjustments for fuel that are already in the contract.
Instead, that increase will help the county cover its own solid waste operations and save against future projects, which includes opening a new cell at the landfill. The $173 annual fee per household has not kept pace with rising costs, Howerton said, which include contracts; labor, partly from the rising minimum wage; materials; equipment and construction.
“One of the big elephants in the room on this one, one of the main reasons why I’m really up here and kind of passionate about this — it’s not something I want to do — but we have to expand our cell. We have to expand our landfill,” Howerton said. “We’re running out of room rapidly out there. And we need to get started on this new cell expansion and it needs to get started as soon as possible.”
His office has already started gathering bids on the project and looked into construction costs. What he hoped would be a $10 million or less project is looking like it will run $12 million — $1 million to design and permit it and $11 million to build. It’s budgeted, he said, but not at that level.
A new landfill has to have a solid leak-proof liner under the base as well as drainage and leachate collection/recirculation systems to capture and control the seepage and gases coming off the mound. Howerton said it’s an elaborate set of systems under the “pile of garbage” that is “almost like a city” with regard to buried infrastructure.
Part of the reason he’s running out of room, Howerton said, is a significant increase in residential waste material. The $173 assessment was set in 2016, when the U.S. Census Bureau had county population estimated at 100,917 people. It’s now between 106,221 and 108,797 people, based on Census and World Population Review estimates. The Hurricane Irma disaster and the COVID-19 pandemic also have seen higher levels of trash, he said.
“It costs us money to take up that space,” Howerton said.
Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun that the current cell may have as little as a year of capacity left in it, unless he can find ways to “fill-in” parts of the mound that have settled.
He told commissioners that if he could start on the new cell this week, it would still take two years to complete.
Howerton also told commissioners that county landfill equipment suffers from being used more than 60 hours per week in a “hostile environment” for machinery. A lot of the heavy equipment, he said, has been in use for 20,000 hours and/or 20 years, twice the life most road crews give to their equipment.
Over the last five years, the county has seen its share of the $173 fee decrease to the point that the Solid Waste Department has not been saving sufficient funds against future costs, Howerton said, mainly because it was not possible along the way to pass on those costs.
Right now, he said, the county has $9.5 million in reserves for operations and landfill expansion, $2.5 million less than the cost to expand, and he recommended raising the rate to help close that gap. The rest of the cost, he said, might have to be a loan or grant.
Discussion in Tuesday’s hearing, among commissioners and residents, covered both the need to expand the landfill and residents’ concerns with paying a higher rate while having not seen better service from the hauler with regard to garbage or recycling collection. Commissioners restated their adamant position that Waste Connections would not see any of that increase beyond its contract.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said residential growth had a silver lining, in that each new house helps bear the overall cost.