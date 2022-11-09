Storm weary residents have their eyes on Tropical Storm Nicole as she moves closer to the state's peninsula. As of noon on Wednesday, Nicole was still classified as a tropical storm, however, she is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie as a Category 1 storm. Highlands County remains under a tropical storm warning.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Rick Davis said Hurricane Nicole will arrive in the six-hour window between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. The effects of the rain were felt on Wednesday afternoon along the coast well ahead of the storm's arrival. Rain and wind from feeder bands were also being felt in Highlands County at the same time.
The forecast path is for Nicole to enter the east coast of Florida. From there, the storm will likely pass over Highlands and Polk counties and eventually exit into the Gulf of Mexico briefly before making a second landfall near the Big Bend/Cedar Key area of the west coast. Once the second landfall occurs, Nicole will head to Georgia and up the Appalachian East Coast, although there could be some variations in the storm's path, according to Davis.
Davis cautioned people not to focus on the center line of this large storm.
“The storm is not as strong as Ian but she has a wind field that extends out 460 miles from its center,” he said.
As of noon, Tropical Storm Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving west at 12 mph. The storm is expected to increase in wind speed to obtain a Category 1 status (74 mph).
Highlands County is expected to have sustained winds of 40 mph with gusts of 60 mph. We are also expected to see two to four inches of rain with locally higher totals possible.
Highlands County will not get as much rain as it did from Ian. Nicole is moving much faster and the effects won't last as long, Davis said. By Thursday afternoon, conditions in Highlands County will improve.
The special needs shelter opened today at the Health Department at 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring. The special needs shelter requires pre-registration. The general population shelter will be open today at 4 p.m. at Fred Wild Elementary School at 3550 Youth Care Lane in Sebring.
Transportation to the shelters is provided by MTM Transit, also known as Community Transportation, 863-382-0139 or 800-260-0139 for ambulatory and those in wheelchairs.
Highlands County is working at a Level 2 activation out of the Emergency Operations Center, per officials.
A curfew has been put in place for all of Okeechobee County starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Governor Ron DeSantis stated in a Wednesday morning press conference, “Now, we're ready, we have more than enough resources to respond to this storm.” There are 16,000 linemen “staged to immediately begin power restoration” after the storm. Florida's National Guard has activated 600 guardsmen and there is also seven urban search and rescues on standby if needed.
President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Nicole's landfall from Nov. 7 and forward.