storm

Highlands County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warnig ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

 COURTESY NOAA

Storm weary residents have their eyes on Tropical Storm Nicole as she moves closer to the state's peninsula. As of noon on Wednesday, Nicole was still classified as a tropical storm, however, she is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie as a Category 1 storm. Highlands County remains under a tropical storm warning.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Rick Davis said Hurricane Nicole will arrive in the six-hour window between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. The effects of the rain were felt on Wednesday afternoon along the coast well ahead of the storm's arrival. Rain and wind from feeder bands were also being felt in Highlands County at the same time.

