SEBRING — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies.
Abortion bans have taken effect in some states, while other states have paused banning the procedure. Other states are gearing up for potential legal battles.
In Highlands County, elected officials are also voicing opinions from both sides of the issue.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he had more than 60 million reasons to support the Supreme Court’s decision – one for each pregnancy aborted since the court’s decision on Roe v. Wade (1973).
He said it would have been one more had he and his wife listened to doctors instead of their hearts and their prayers in the summer of 1980. At the time, with prescribed medications his wife was taking, doctors had warned them that their third child could be born with severe birth defects.
Their youngest daughter was born healthy that October and is now Amy Zwayer, wife of Highlands County’s Tax Collector Eric Zwayer. Roberts calls her “compassionate, tender-hearted and benevolent.” He said he could not have stood the thought of her not being born, especially as she’s now the mother of four kids of her own.
“I’m a champion for children. I will be until I take my last breath,” said Roberts, founder of the Champion for Children Foundation and formerly with the Florida Department of Children and Families and with the county as director of Human Services. “I have tremendous empathy for people who have had abortions.”
Roberts said he has met women who have had post-traumatic stress disorder from making the decision to end a pregnancy, just as women have grieved over miscarriages.
“It doesn’t have to be ‘us’ versus ‘them,’” Roberts said of his work. “Never once in 50 years have I asked what party they are before [we] decide to help them. Every person matters.”
He said he supports the Court’s decision to hand the issue back to the states, and expects Florida’s Legislature will “do the right thing.”
Likewise, Choices Family Resource Centers, which has set a goal of “an abortion-free America by building a culture of life” and providing prenatal and post-natal training and assistance, also celebrates the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Executive Director Kimberly Farabee for Choices in Highlands and Hardee County echoed the Court in saying the U.S. Constitution “makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” She too is glad to see the issue returned to elected representatives.
“While we rejoice that America has entered a post-Roe era, we know the battle for life is not over. Choices will continue to support women, babies and families during times of trouble,” Farabee said. “We will continue to protect and equip our clients as we lead the way to building a culture of life.”
She said the services Choices provides at 1,600-plus pregnancy centers will become more critical than ever to provide resources women need in a post-Roe America.
“Choices has been serving Highlands and Hardee counties for the last 20 years and we are here to continue to serve the women and families in our community,” Farabee said.
Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook was disappointed in the decision made Friday. “I believe everyone has the right to make the very private decision of what to do with their bodies. Especially when it affects their health,” he said.
However, U.S. Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL, District 17) in his regular newsletter, applauded the Court’s 6-3 decision.
“Each year, just in Florida, there are approximately 70,000 abortions,” Steube stated. “As someone who values the sanctity of every human life, I’m thrilled to see life prevail.”
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) also spoke of a nation founded on “God-given rights” that he said were denied to those not born.
“But we must not only continue to take steps to protect the unborn,” Rubio stated. “We must also do more to support mothers and their babies.”
He has also pledged to introduce legislation to support mothers and their babies.
“At the very least, we need to dramatically expand the child tax credit for working families and allow new parents to pull some of their Social Security savings forward to finance time off of work,” Rubio wrote. “That alone will not be enough, though. Expectant mothers — especially those who are surprised by, and unprepared for, pregnancy — require additional support in the form of mentorship, counseling, medical care and more.”
School Board of Highlands County Chair Isaac Durrance said, within his purview he is only concerned about being a School Board member so Roe vs Wade is not within his window of what that entails.
Personally, Durrance said, “I was born to a mother who was 18 years old at the time I was born. My parents did get married and they chose to have me.
“So in that sense as a personal story, I certainly appreciate the fact that I was born and I am on this earth. They made that personal decision at that point. My grandparents probably stepped in on that, they were certainly Christian people and strong in that decision.”
State Senator Ben Albritton (R-Bartow) also felt the Supreme Court made the right decision. He said, “We all know that life is precious. We also all know that anything precious is worth defending. The Supreme Court did the right thing.”
That sentiment was also shared by State Representative Kaylee Tuck (R-District 55). “It was a very good ruling. It’s been a long time coming. This is simply putting the power back to the states and local officials,” she said.
Avon Park Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard also agreed it is a “good choice to leave it up to each state and that way it is up to the elected officials.
“Elected officials come and go and things could always change, but I don’t think it is a bad idea to give it back to the states,” he said.