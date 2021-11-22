SEBRING — County commissioners have sent stronger words up to Tallahassee regarding a law that would govern how they can use any funds they would get from selling Highlands Regional Medical Center.
As Florida Statutes 155.4 reads right now, the county would have to split any proceeds gained from selling the hospital and put the first half into a healthcare economic development trust fund. They would then have to use the other half to provide indigent care in the county.
Such indigent care would include, but would not be limited to, primary care, physician specialty care, out-patient care, in-patient care and behavioral health.
However, commissioners have said over the course of the past year that they want to sell the HRMC property to a private entity and use those proceeds to create an endowment for nonprofit organizations.
A proposed change to that law would exempt hospital boards from having to comply with those provisions if they are in a county like Highlands County, which has been designated by the Governor as a Rural Area of Opportunity, and leave distribution of those proceeds at the discretion of a majority of the government entity that oversees it — the Highlands County Board of County Commission, in this case.
At their last meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to send a stronger-worded letter to state officials, not that they “support” changing the law, but that they request the change.
County officials told commissioners that they also hope to have the support of Rep. Kaylee Tuck on the matter.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said that Highlands is one of eight counties in Florida that are considered economically disadvantaged.
“It would be a shame to sell the hospital, then have the proceeds, half of it, be dictated in some ways by the Department of Economic Opportunity,” Roberts said. “I like local control.”