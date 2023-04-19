Two people who talked to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday did not give their addresses in the meeting.
They, instead, had given their addresses to the Clerk of Courts employee on site, for the record.
Two people who talked to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday did not give their addresses in the meeting.
They, instead, had given their addresses to the Clerk of Courts employee on site, for the record.
Another speaker, and attorney, gave his business address on Commerce Avenue out loud. Even those who don’t say it out loud, commissioners will want to know a street address.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said it’s something she and the previous board chair, Scott Kirouac, had discussed as a way of maintaining decorum at meetings.
She said that a specific exemption under Florida’s public records law would be allowed, such as someone being a member of law enforcement, where a home address is protected.
Otherwise, she said, it would need to be part of the meeting record, because it already is in the public record.
The issue came up at the March 21 meeting, when Cynthia Compton got up to talk about safety in the county.
She did not want to give her address in the meeting, other than the zip code of 33870 for Sebring, citing safety reasons.
“I have enemies in this town and don’t want to invite them to my home, thank you,” Compton said.
When commissioners said she could just give her address to the Clerk, she said it shouldn’t be made public record.
“That would put my life in danger, to be honest with you,” Compton said.
Sutphen noted that it already is a public record as is required for the meeting minutes, to which Compton gave an address.
Compton went on to talk about violence in the United States and children being killed on Spring Break each year, and cited the problem as having to do with God allegedly being removed from society.
She then also alleged that cults — she named witchcraft — have taken hold in society, supplanting religion and allegedly causing further problems.
Later in the meeting, as Sutphen gave further explanation to commissioners, Commissioner Arlene Tuck said the town of Lake Placid — where she also served on town council — always asks speakers at the podium to give their addresses.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, who described himself as a domestic violence victim, said he had no problem with people giving their addresses to the Clerk, as opposed to speaking them out loud.
Sutphen said domestic violence victims are exempt from giving their addresses, if they wish. When someone’s address is exempt from publication under the public records laws, Sutphen said, it may be in the record, but would be redacted from any copies provided to the public.
She also stated that a person can give a business address, if they prefer.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.