SEBRING — County officials have voted to keep big trucks off Skipper Road.
Commissioner Chris Campbell told the Board of County Commissioners that it started as a noise issue, with complaints from residents in nearby Buttonwood Bay. It has since become a traffic issue.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who presented the resolution with County Attorney Sherry Sutphen at the last meeting, said that the unusually high amount of truck traffic there recently seems to be drivers trying to bypass the intersection on U.S. 27/U.S. 98 intersection with State Road 66.
“I’m not really sure why,” Howerton said of their motivations.
It’s more difficult to turn from northbound U.S. 27 onto the road than for eastbound trucks to take the road to go southbound, “but they’re taking it,” Howerton said.
Howerton suggested some Global Positioning System (GPS) devices may be leading trucks down the road.
Skipper Road is narrow, too, Howerton said: only 18 feet wide. It’s not built for trucks and has a sharp, 90-degree turn near the SR 66 intersection, where there have been traffic conflicts.
That spot on SR 66 has Sparta Road directly across from Skipper, Commissioner Scott Kirouac said. Cracker Trail Elementary School sits just north of SR 66 on Sparta, which makes for a “very busy intersection” morning and afternoon, Kirouac said.
Trucks just add to that congestion, Kirouac said.
Howerton said the resolution, with a 30,000-pound weight limit, will keep semi-trailers off the road, even if they are empty, and would still allow pickups pulling trailers and garbage trucks.
She recommended that the board also approve an exemption for service vehicles to make sure garbage trucks and similar vehicles can still use the road.