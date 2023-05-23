Proposed site plan for jail expansion

The proposed jail expansion, as soon as designs are ready for bids and construction contracts, is recommended to go on the northeast corner of the existing jail, closing part of Palmetto Avenue on the end next to South Eucalyptus Street.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Highlands County commissioners approved an addendum to their contract with Clemons Rutherford Associates Architects Inc. to design an expansion for the county jail.

Projects Manager Brandon Gunn said the change goes above the discretionary limits for the county administrator, and had to go before the Board of County Commissioners.

