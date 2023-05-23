Highlands County commissioners approved an addendum to their contract with Clemons Rutherford Associates Architects Inc. to design an expansion for the county jail.
Projects Manager Brandon Gunn said the change goes above the discretionary limits for the county administrator, and had to go before the Board of County Commissioners.
Along with the addendum, Gunn gave commissioners an update on the project, which may be done in stages.
The first expansion will add 96-108 beds, Gunn said, less than the original need of 400-500 beds.
“The expressed need of the jail staff was just beds. They’re overcrowded right now and don’t have the ability to safely and effectively handle every inmate that comes in,” Gunn said. “As most of the departments and the commission has said today, we’re a growing county, and, you know, we’re growing in not just the good ways [but] the bad ways as well.”
He said the first phase would be a 15,600-square-foot facility with 160-224 beds. The county doesn’t have money to do more than that right now, he said, and with the jail downtown, room to expand is limited.
The jail sits between South Eucalyptus Street and Orange Street, behind the Highlands County Courthouse with Palmetto Avenue providing access to the sally port. The jail has three housing pod configurations with support space, Gunn said.
“We looked at a bunch of different options for moving [the jail], but ultimately it came down to one piece of property that we would be able to put this new cell on,” Gunn said.
He said the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Clemons Rutherford Architects have settled on a configuration to give the jail the beds it needs while staying under the original $10 million budget.
The plan has two-occupant and four-occupant cells, along with dormitory space and recreation in each dayroom. It also includes medical triage, inmate/attorney visitation, storage rooms and potential barber rooms.
The proposed site is a triangular piece of land bordered by Palmetto, Eucalyptus and an alley to the north of it, just beyond the northeast corner of the jail. Fortunately, the budget doesn’t have to spend money on land acquisition: The county owns the site.
When they are ready, project officials can expand this pod upward, for a total of 500 beds and 28,980 square feet, Gunn said.
Gunn said he and others met with the Sebring City Council in December, since the project needs the city to rezone the land and abandon part of Palmetto’s right of way.
The project budget contains $42,000 to demolish buildings on the property right now, $20,000 to relocate power lines, $8,000 to relocate Comcast utilities, $45,000 for a new road overlay and traffic controls at the sally port, $300,000 to develop the site and $180,000 to extend water and sewer lines.
Added to that $595,000 for site preparation, the first phase 96-bed pod is estimated to cost $8.36 million to build.
Another $1.76 million would need to go toward project costs and contingencies, with $80,000 for telecommunications; $112,000 for fixtures, furnishings and equipment; $4,200 for the site development review; $895,500 for architect and engineering fees and $668,800 for project contingencies.