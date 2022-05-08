SEBRING — Highlands County still has approximately 50 vacancies to fill, and needs to look at what it will cost to fill them.
County commissioners recently discussed solutions, such as 10-hour days with four-days weeks or splitting some full-time positions into two part-time positions, allowing them to pay more per hour and saving on health insurance and other benefits.
Community Programs Director Ingra Gardner said a survey of county employees showed they valued flexible work hours first, followed by cost of living adjustment (COLA) pay increases, then floating holidays and years-of-service bonuses.
As for the part-time, no-benefits option, mentioned by Commissioner Scott Kirouac. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said benefits account for 30%-35% of employee’s pay packages, which could save money as the minimum wage increases to $11 per hour in September and $15 per hour in 2026.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts suggested that younger unmarried employees without children may not care much about retirement or even health insurance. That changes when they get married, have children and get older, he said.
Roberts said benefits remain an attraction for the county, as do flexible hours. When he worked for the county, he said, it was nice to have a four-day week, because he already worked 10-hour days and then got a day off to handle personal tasks, like doctor appointments.
Commissioner Chris Campbell also liked that idea, if the workforce can split off days between Monday and Friday, keeping offices open all five weekdays.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if residents might adjust if the county were to close certain offices on Monday or Friday, but Campbell said he preferred the alternating option.
They need to implement something. Vosburg said the county still has 50 vacancies, a 12% rate which, although low overall compared to the 15% national average, is still high in some departments. He said Landfill Operations has a 41% vacancy rate.
Gardner called the spate of nationwide resignations, now in a second stage, “The Great Resignation 2.0.” In November 2021, 4.5 million left their jobs, and that number was unchanged for March 2022 at 4.5 million.
Vosburg said the nation has a record-level 11.5 million vacancies. Gardner said the job resignation rate is 23% more than pre-pandemic levels, with 55% of American workers looking for new jobs.
Employers, both for-profit and nonprofit, must pay more to attract good talent, which has drawn people away from current employers, she said. They are matching public sector retirement benefits, too.
“The private sector is actually our biggest nemesis,” Gardner said.
The largest group of “Great Resigners,” Gardner said, are 18-29 years old, followed by 30-49 years old, 50-64 years old and over 65 years old, in that order. Those with lower incomes were twice as likely to quit and find new jobs, and switching jobs tended to increase pay more than negotiating with existing employers.
The resignation trend, she said, is expected to last throughout 2022, thanks to job openings, burnout, remote work options and priority re-evaluation.
One of the biggest problems from losing employees, aside from the cost of training new people, Gardner said, is the loss of institutional knowledge and productivity.
“You really can’t put a dollar [amount[ on the historical reality and the historical information that employees with tenure have,” Gardner said.