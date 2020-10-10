Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 98/SR 66 from Okeechobee county line to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be desilting side-drain pipes, mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound US 98/SR 66 from the Okeechobee county line to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 66 from Hardee County Line to Sparta Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing pipe culverts and placing concrete in various locations on SR 66 from the Hardee County line to Sparta Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 from Lake Mirror Drive to Lake June Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be milling and resurfacing asphalt along US 27 northbound and southbound from Lake Mirror Drive to Lake June Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 from Ryant Boulevard to Hammock Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing guardrail sections along US 27 southbound from Ryant Boulevard to Hammock Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 from US 98/SR 66 intersection to Glades County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be desilting side-drain pipes northbound and southbound on US 27 from the US 98/SR 66 intersection to Glades County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along US 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from Okeechobee County line to Desoto County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from US 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 eastbound at County Road 721: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing pipe culverts and placing concrete along SR 70 eastbound at County Road 721. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 64 from US 27 to Hardee County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from US 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from US 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from US 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.