LAKE PLACID — Traffic stopped for hours Monday morning while on State Road 70 in the western curve of County Road 721 as first responders were called to the scene of an overturned semi. The semi’s debris and first responders created a one lane blockage on the busy two-lane road.
The semi was carrying recycling materials, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue officials. The guard rail on the shoulder of the road sliced through the cab of the rig as it lay upside down. The trailer came to rest on the other side of the guard rail, laying on its side.
“Amazingly, the driver was uninjured and refused transport,” a HCFR official said.
Diesel fuel became a concern as it began to leak from the truck into the water that is in the ditches alongside the road.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified about the fuel spill. Firefighters used white booms to contain the fuel spill and aid in the cleanup by another agency. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol, as well as Sun N Lakes Fire Station responded.
FHP released limited information about the wreck that took place on Friday on U.S. 27 at the intersection of Lake Francis. The wreck blocked both southbound lanes and one of the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 for hours. Police were directing traffic, rerouting it to Lykes Road.
The two-vehicle crash involved a 2015 black Nissan, driven by Alicia Olivia Black of Lake Placid, and a 1999 gray Ford, driven by James Edward Busch, 84, of Lake Placid.
The collision forced Black’s car into the orange groves on the west shoulder of the road. Both cars came to rest facing south.
FHP Trooper Kenneth Watson did not have the details on the direction of travel for the motorists before the collision. However, he said Busch was cited as the at-fault driver.
Watson confirmed that there was an ejection of one of the motorists but did not reveal which driver it was.
Busch was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Watson said he was still in ICU as of Sunday. Black was taken to AdventHealth Lake Placid.