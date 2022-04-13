SEBRING — Highlands County has new residents moving in every day, some on shell and sand roads.
They may not know that the road to their house isn’t getting paved soon. It might not be in line for paving at all.
Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison said he gets calls all the time on that subject, often from people who have already purchased their home. Whether or not a road gets paved, he said, depends greatly on a number of factors, including county budget and whether or not the county maintains that road already.
Other factors include, he said, which roads have the greatest level of traffic, access and connections to other roads.
Harrison speculated to the Board of County Commissioners at their last meeting that people may have just assumed their road was getting paved, or that they may have been told it was sometime during the purchase process.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac suggested the county’s public information office create a pamphlet on the matter, outlining what roads are and are not maintained by the county, and why.
Harrison suggested the county explain how the color of the sign often tells whether or not the county maintains a road. A green street sign with white letters is county-maintained, but a white sign with green letters is not.
Likewise, he said, private road signs should be blue with white letters. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said some private road signs have been made green with white letters. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said that violates county code, and should be enforced.
Commission Chair Kathy Rapp asked how long a street sign lasts, and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said it depends on how much the sign faces the sun. Typically, he said, it takes seven to 10 years for the sun to face the reflectivity of the sign.
Commissioner Chris Campbell said buyers should still do their due diligence, to learn if they are on a county-maintained road. Kirouac suggested home buyers “call before you buy.” Howerton said the county has an extensive Geographic Information System (GIS) map that lists county-maintained roads.
The county has the following road categories:
- County paved road (Category 1) — An asphalt or concrete road that meets Highlands County minimum standards for width and road-base layers, and is on the 1,000 miles of county-maintained roads, as defined by the board.
- Non-county paved road (Category 2) — An asphalt or concrete road that does not meet one or more of the county’s minimum standards, and is not maintained by the county.
- A county unpaved road (Category 3) — A shell/dirt road meeting Highlands County minimum unpaved road standards, such as drainage and width, and is maintained by the county.
- Non-county unpaved road (Category 4) – A shell/dirt road that does not meet one or more of the county’s minimum standards, and is not maintained by the county.
Harrison said county-maintained roads are on the annual resurfacing list and are eligible for Florida Department of Transportation grants. The county repaves 25-30 miles per year, he said.
The county will reconstruct paved roads after inspecting and evaluating them, and prioritizing a list based on costs, dwellings, users, access and connections, Harrison said.
To get a county-maintained sand/shell road paved involves a series of steps, Harrison said. Affected residents fill out a road paving petition and agree to pay 50% of the cost either through a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) or other means of collection.