SEBRING — County commissioners have voted not to change their garbage hauling contract with Waste Connections LLC.
It leaves the situation as it was, with the hauler saying it can’t continue to honor the contract to collect recycling and be held to building a truck transfer facility at the landfill, and the Board of County Commission not wanting to impose a new cost increase on local residents and businesses.
Company officials have said they would look for a way out of the contract if they could not get concessions, which would force the County Commission to hire a new hauler.
“I want to warn everybody,” Commissioner Jim Brooks said as he voted in favor of not negotiating, “whatever happens, this could cost more money.”
Brooks was one of four who voted against the motion not to negotiate. Commission Chair Ron Handley voted no.
Handley said he was willing to raise rates by 7% for commercial customers and from $9.87 to $11.51 per month per customer for residential — as the hauler had requested.
However, Handley did not want to see an adjustment with a new consumer price index or relieve the company of the obligation to build the building at the landfill.
The estimated cost for the building, after the recycling facility already cost $1.3 million, is another $2.5 million — something Handley said the county would give up by letting the building go.
“I don’t care if it costs $10 million; it was in your contract,” Handley said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she wasn’t in favor of any rate increases. Commissioners Jim Brooks and Greg Harris, who both opposed increases, also said they expect the rates will go up eventually, whether they hold onto the hauler they have or seek bids for another hauler.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. presented the requested changes alongside Kurt Salac, director of Municipal Business Development and Governmental Affairs for Waste Connections in Florida.
Howerton said his research shows most counties have gone to $17-$19 or more per month per home to collect garbage and recycling, especially if the county returns to two collections per week.
That said, Howerton pointed out that contamination of recycling loads was high — as much as 40% — despite efforts to educate the public on what can and what can’t go into a recycling bin.
Howerton also talked about the proposed option of having three manned recycling drop-off sites in the county to ensure materials don’t get contaminated with garbage. Each one would cost $500,000 to build, he said, and more than $1.7 million per year total to operate.
Howerton said everyone, city or rural resident, would share in that cost.
Commissioner Don Elwell balked at the fact that Salac had asked for changes, but had offered no service improvements.
“If we’re going to make negotiations and changes on behalf of the people of Highlands County, we want to see something for them,” Elwell said.
Salac said the concessions he asked for would help keep the company from losing money and get their financing back to “even,” but Elwell said all the concessions would end up costing the county, and the residents.
“I’m not interested in you being even. I’m interested in us being able to give [and take] a little bit,” Elwell said.
Residents didn’t have interest in giving Waste Connections any leeway.
Michele Gresham of Avon Park said service has been terrible.
“[It’s] unconscionable to tax the residents for service that’s already been bad,” Gresham said. “People have lost their jobs. To even consider this is wrong.”
Gingerlee Mitchelllindo said the county should have a moratorium on any cost increases in the middle of a pandemic, especially in a county where people earn less than $30,000 per year when business is good.
“The best thing to do is let this business fulfill its contract,” Mitchelllindo said. “We don’t need [to do] anything else.”