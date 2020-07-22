SEBRING — People wearing face masks may feel free to continue, and those who don’t can also do that.
Owners and managers of local businesses may also require masks in their establishments, if they wish, but commissioners stepped away Tuesday morning from making face masks mandatory in Highlands County.
They made a unanimous vote to approve a motion from Commissioner Arlene Tuck to have the county continue to follow the state lead on the matter, which is to recommend people wear masks, wash their hands as much as possible, practice social distancing and leave it up to local businesses as to whether or not they want to require masks.
Immediately after she made her motion, seconded by Commissioner Don Elwell, other commissioners voiced support for it.
Commissioner Jim Brooks said he flew to North Carolina and had a connection at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.
”If you fly, you’re in the Atlanta airport or in Nashville airport, or wherever, you’re going to wear a mask,” Brooks said, adding that North Carolina has a mandate, “so I didn’t have any choice.”
He saw it as a personal decision, especially for those with underlying health decisions or businesses that want to require them, but didn’t want to make it mandatory.
Commissioner Greg Harris said he saw it as a personal choice — he wears one — and was OK with businesses requiring it, but not with a public mandate: “We can’t enforce it.”
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the biggest issue for the county and local law enforcement was how to enforce a mandate.
“All we’re talking about,” Elwell said, noting the varying thickness of mask materials, “are things that lower the odds of spreading it — that makes things better. There is not one thing in our arsenal that is a complete stop to this.”
Elwell, who did not want a mandate, also lamented the fact that the issue has become politicized, “because it need not be.”
“It’s something we choose to do because we choose to be respectful of other people,” he said. “We choose to be concerned about our own health.”
He also talked about how statistics on the numbers of infected and dead, as well as information on how to avoid the virus get questioned every day, but the county and state have large numbers of people in hospitals who truly are sick.
Regardless of the percentages, he said, “(It) doesn’t matter. They’re sick. This is real.”
Penny Pringle, assistant director for the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto Counties, said she, as a registered nurse, has used masks constantly, although not every day. She’s not required to wear one at work right now, but said not wearing one during a pandemic is a risk, and suggested employers can require it, if they wish.
“It’s kind of like playing Texas Hold ‘Em,” she said. “It’s the River Card.”
She said water droplets go into the air like soap bubbles, an illustration she often uses to help children understand how a virus can spread.
Her department tracks the numbers of new positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, noting that many people have prior conditions that make them more likely to succumb to the disease.
Michelle Gresham of Avon Park, wearing a mask at the podium, said soldiers wear masks in the desert to protect American lives and suggested people should do the same here.
She also took issue with the governor’s office having left the decision to local governments, and the county consulting Sheriff Paul Blackman on the matter when he wasn’t consulted on the Second Amendment resolution in February.
She said this matter is not political and shouldn’t be, but should be about people protecting each other.
“When our local government can’t be leaders, who do we look to?” Gresham asked, adding “If you can’t do it, where’s the leadership?”
Later on, Elwell said that taking a stance, although not the stance one wants, is leadership.
“If the numbers get worse, we may want to revisit this issue,” he said.
Beth Degnan of Lake Placid agreed that the county can’t force people to wear them.
“I wear it as a precaution,” Degnan said.
She also said that her former home of Charlotte County has provided a voluntary list of businesses that require masks to let residents know where they need to wear one.
“Some stores are giving out the throwaways if (customers) don’t have their own,” Degnan said. “People are saying that they are still not going out.”
Handley said county officials haven’t gathered that information, yet. Degnan said local chambers of commerce could provide those lists.
The Highlands News-Sun contacted local chambers, whose staff were collecting that information as of press time. Those wanting to learn of all local businesses that require masks may contact their local chamber in:
- Avon Park at 863-453-3350 or www.theapcc.net.
- Lake Placid at 863-465-4331 or information@lpfla.com.
- Sebring at 863-385-8448 or www.sebring.org.
County resident Kenny Snodgrass said he would like to see a mandatory rule and cited Robert Redfield, commissioner of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said that if everyone in the nation would wear a mask for four to eight weeks when around others, we could get the virus under control.
“I beg to differ with the assertion that scientific date points to not wearing masks,” Snodgrass said.
He added that many people can’t afford the masks for when they need them.
Vosburg said the county has allocated a portion of anticipated Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Stability (CARES) Act funds for personal protection equipment, with plans to distribute it at testing events.
Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine reported that those anticipated funds had arrived — more than $4 million — deposited in county accounts and ready for distribution.