SEBRING — County commissioners have agreed to Sun ‘N Lake’s amended ARPA request.
They voted 4-1, with Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting, to allow the special improvement district to shift around the amounts in its request for surplus American Recovery Plan Act funds.
Spring Lake had received $1.5 million to install broadband internet there, but a private company offered to install it much cheaper. Of the returned funds, the 2022 County Commission allocated $561,100.
Dane Garlinghouse, Sun ‘N Lake finance director, said the district had no utilities director at the time they made a request last summer. The district’s general manager has changed hands, too.
As a result, he said, the newly-hired utilities director has suggested some changes to the funding request that doesn’t change the total.
One key difference is a $30,000 price drop for the four permanently installed wastewater bypass pumps, Garlinghouse said, by having two of those be portable units.
Sun ‘N Lake had asked for $3,500 to install pressure sensors on potable water lines at six lift stations to detect pressure loss and line breaks. Garlinghouse said the utilities director wants to include $34,000 more to install VT supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software.
This would let the units send alerts and pressure information directly to the utility director’s phone, rather than having to go physically to them.
“It helps out in these storms,” Garlinghouse said.
The original request asked for $42,000 to install six automated flushing values in remote areas of the water system. That’s going up by $8,000, with more accurate cost estimates.
A request for variable-frequency drive units and lift panels to improve wastewater lift station efficiency was not needed, and was deleted, Garlinghouse said. The same was true for a tank mixer to mix disinfectant into the potable water.
However, Garlinghouse said the utility director prefers to install aeration trays, which would add about $54,000 to the total.
Garlinghouse said another item was taken off: $24,000 to install four chlorine booster pumps and tanks in remote areas of the water system.
He said the $22,300 cost to install an automatic pressure regulating valve for backup water supply from an adjacent water utility has gone down, too.
New cost estimates for a new chlorine injection system have run the $27,500 cost up by $4,500, he said.
Lastly, Sun ‘N Lake asked for $19,800 to replace an outdated dissolved oxygen meter with a new meter, variable frequency drive and a new chlorine injection unit. Instead, they’re going with continuous read analyzers.
These amendments had been on the commission’s consent agenda, items approved in mass, but Tuck said she asked it to be pulled for a vote based on her concerns about it last summer.
“I feel like we didn’t let anyone else do this,” Tuck said, noting that other communities didn’t get a chance at it. “And it sounds to me like we’ve just redone all your water and sewer system. So, I’m still not in favor of this.”
Other commissioners argued that these water and sewer components would help ensure good service to two assisted-living facilities, an elementary school and a hospital campus in that community.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said patients at AdventHealth Sebring came close to being evacuated after last year’s hurricanes from water and sewer issues. He didn’t think it proper to penalize the hospital, assisted-living facilities or school for Sun ‘N Lake’s management change.
“We didn’t bat an eye for $1.5 million for broadband,” Kirouac said. “Other places need broadband.”