Highlands County high school seniors were recently honored for their hard work and excellence by receiving scholarships from local civic groups and the military. They are as follow:
SEBRING HIGH SCHOOL:
Cali Zimmerman, Super Streak Person of Character; Alicia Padin, Striving for Excellence Award; James Branca, Madison Casey, Madison Culverhouse, Malakiah Ray and Ceyarah Veasey, SFSC Foundation Scholarships; Kohl Avirett, Genesis Shannan, Kira Siegman and Austin Turner, “If You Can’t Take the Heat” Scholarship; Madison Culverhouse and Seth Hagen, Ms. Pat Achievement Award; Vanessa Miranda, Student Government Association Scholarship.
Madison Culverhouse, Taylor Derr, Conner Jones and Kobe Labra, Glades Electric Scholarship; Kyria Wickham, Mason Smoak Memorial Scholarship; John Allen Rogers, Mid-Florida Credit Union Rebecca Keith Scholarship; Mason Griffin, Wauchula State Bank Scholarship; Kyria Wickham, AdventHealth Healthcare Scholarship; Cope Brewer, Cady Bronson and Allie Cannady, Highlands County Cattlemen Scholarship; Cope Brewer, Cady Bronson, Camila Ibanez and Kyria Wickham, Highlands County Cattlewomen Scholarship.
Walker Dressel and Lauren Swaine, Highlands County 4-H Foundation Scholarship; Allie Cannady, Mariana Chams, Destiney Turner and Cali Zimmerman, Highlands County Jr. Livestock Scholarship; Anthony Adhin, Aidan Beasley, Genesis Shannon and Colby Whitt, Take Stock in Children Scholarship; Ronnie Barker and Carly Webb, Michael J. Feeney Veterans of Tomorrow Grant, The Battle of the Bands, Inc.
Mariana Chams, Taylor Derr, Beckham Donovan and Avery Hurst, River Greens Golf Scholarship; Kobe Labra, Robert Matos, Mara Pepper, John Allen Rogers and Mikhos Torralba, Highlands County Tennis Association; Camila Rimoldi Ibanez, Highlands County Audubon Society Scholarship; Danny Wright, Nucor Technical Academy Scholarship.
Ti’Mizhoni Holdman, Reverend Laura M. White Memorial Scholarship; Kyria Wickham, Orchid Society Scholarship; Conner Jones, Cheyenne Middleton and Camila Rimoldi, The Heartland Scholarship; Madison Culverhouse, Florida Retired Educators Foundation Scholarship; Khalise DeFreitas and Anjelica Taylor, Lifetouch Scholarship; Camila Rimoldi Ibanez and Kyria Wickham, Sonni Family Foundation Scholarship.
LAKE PLACID HIGH SCHOOL:
Garrett McCarta, William Stock Shop Award; Karis Register, Optimist Award; Caleb Smith, and Juan Roblero-Flores, Willard D Campbell JROTC; Kyle Abraham, Javarie White and Tanywa Mitchell, Highway Park Academic; Ian Dominguez, Marmer Excellence in Construction; Veronica Bautista and Alejandra Geronimo, Tomoka Vocational; Kevin Watson, Rotary Club of Lake Placid and Highlands Fire & EMT.
Sergio Zamarippa, Highlands Fire & EMT; Louis Carlini, Highlands 4-H; Madison Jones, Glades Electric Educational Foundation, Tomoka Heights Vocational and Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid; Cathryn Rowley, Glades Electrical Foundation, Highlands County Cattlewomen and Highlands County Junior Livestock.
Madyson D’Espies, Lake Placid Garden Club Academic, highlands County Cattlewomen, Tomoka Heights Academic and Adam Delgado Memorial; Trent Garrison, Highlands County Cattlewomen and Lykes Bros., Inc.; Jasmin Garcia Reyes, Lake Placid Garden Club Vocational, Alex Barajas Memorial, and Naisha Henderson Memorial.
Brianna Pratts, Ken & Liz Davidson Memorial, MG Smoak, Lake Placid Elks #2661, AdventHealth, MIDFlorida, Wauchula State Bank, Tomoka Heights Academic and Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid; Clarissa Olivares, Leisure Lakes Civic Association, Lake Placid Garden Club Academic, Tomoka Heights Academic, Alex Barajas Memorial, Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid and Lake Placid Athletic Association.
Lauren Chapman, Highlands County Tennis and River Greens Golf; Cole Dunlop, Highlands County Tennis and Jared Lee Memorial; Kevin Lopez, Naisha Henderson Memorial; Rachael Peitz, Highlands County Tennis, Tomoka Heights Academic, Rob Reynolds Memorial and Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid.
Faith Zahn, Highlands County Tennis, Highlands County Audubon, Highlands County Cattlemen’s, Highlands County Cattlewomen and Highlands County Junior Livestock;
Grant Karlson, Highlands County Cattlemen’s, Elks Sansoussi Memorial and Highlands County Cattlewomen.
Caitlyn Lugo-Pfleshinger, Sunshine Family Dentistry, Covered Bridge Association, Tomoka Heights Academic, Adam Delgado Memorial, VFW Auxiliary Post 3880 and Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid; Jennifer Chavez Gomez, Tomoka Heights Academic, Adam Delgado Memorial, VFW, Alex Barajas Memorial, Morning Rotary Club of Lake Placid; Brandon Fernandez, Tomoka Heights Academic and Morning Rotary Club of Lake Placid.
Mia Saccente, Tomoka Heights Academic and Neisha Henderson Memoria; Alondra Vargas Garcia, Tomoka Heights Academic, Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid and Lake Placid Athletic Association; Hunter Lane-Costello, Lake Placid Athletic Association; Katherine Brady, Lake Placid Athletic Association,
Amin Haifa, Lake Placid Athletic Association and Clarence Harris Memorial “Spirit of LPH”; Sole Knorr-Levatte, Tomoka Heights Academic, Lake Placid Woman’s Club and SunCoast Credit Union; Tania Zuniga, Rob Reynolds Memorial Scholarship in Teaching and Morning Rotary Club of Lake Placid.
Brianna Johnson, River Greens Golf and Highlands County Junior Livestock; Morgan Miller, River Greens Golf and Highlands County Junior Livestock; Jazman Leon Parra, Lake Placid Woman’s Club Kerry Lanier Memorial; Solexeyh Garcia, Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid, National Honor Society, Naisha Henderson Memorial and Financial Legacy Scholarship sponsored by LPH Alumni; Nicole Blount, National Honor Society; Jamilet Godinez, Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid; Nahum Villanueava, Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid.
Rita Monroy, Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid; Maria Ramos-Miranda, Gertrude Ransom Compton Nursing; Patricia Taylor, Lykes Bros., Inc.; Ethan Cooper, Sonni Family Foundation.
AVON PARK HIGH SCHOOL:
Cameron Bolen, Military Enlisted Recruits (Navy), Michael J. Feeney Veteran’s of Tomorrow and Joe Franza Memorial Football Scholarship; Dalila Eugenio-Badillo, Poinciana Lodge; Joshua Farless, Highlands County Audubon Society and Advent Health Care Scholarship; Hannah Loomis, Mason G. Smoak Memorial Scholarship and MIDFlorida Rebecca Keith Scholarship; Sharika Nicholas, Forward Scholarship.
Te’Naura Simmons, T’Shonte Dunlap, Dashawna Taylor and Ashari McDermott, Faith Minority Scholarship; Nicole Hernandez-Valentin, Suncoast Credit Union; Gavin Kramer, Joshua Farless and Mason Price, Highlands County Cattle Women’s Scholarship; Victoria Cornell, Alivia Hodo, Mason Price, Tyler Frazier and Cole Vanderpool, Highlands County Junior Livestock Scholarship; Jazmia McDonald, Wanda Wilson Foundation.
Joshua Farless and Hannah Loomis, Highlands County Education Association; Victoria Cornell, Mason Price and Gavin Kramer, Highlands County Cattlemen’s Scholarship; Jocelyn Hernandez, Wauchula State Bank; Victoria Cornell, Abigail Penfield and Kathryn Gonzalez, River Greens Scholarship.
Hannah Loomis, Joshua Farles, Jazmia McDonald, Samuel Morgan, Jocelyn Hernandez and Ja’Nya Jenkins, Avon Park Champions Club; Hannah Loomis and Kinsley Jackson, Nancy & Hue Nunnellee Scholarship; Aiana Redding and Samuel Morgan, Avid Scholarship; Ashari McDermott and Hannah Loomis, Lucy Derkman Memorial; Chance Larson, Nucor Technical Academy; Joshua Farless and Jocelyn Hernandez, Sonni Foundation.
The Florida Bright Future Candidates are: Florida Academic Scholars: Mara Elder, Joshua Farless and Hannah Loomis. Florida Medallion Scholars: Brooklyn Hargrove, Gavin Kramer, Samuel Morgan and Michael Wilkinson.