Highlands County added 1,153 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period that ended Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update. That averages out to be 164.7 new cases per day.
The county has now seen a total of 12,493 COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 3,000 of those cases occurring in the last four weeks. With 1,097 cases per 100,000 population for the week, Highlands County ranked as the 10th worst county in the state. The state average was 690.5 cases per 100,000 population and counties ranged from 398 cases per 100,000 in Martin County to Taylor County’s 1,761.7 cases per 100,000.
There were 20 counties with more than 1,000 new cases per 100,000 residents and all 20 have a vaccination rate lower than the state average.
The uptick in cases did lead to another high vaccination rate in Highlands County, as 1,018 people were vaccinated during the week, up from 930 the previous week. A total of 55,125 have been vaccinated in the county, which is 59% of those 12 and over. The state has seen 68% of eligible people receive the vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the county with 130 new hospital admissions for the seven-day period of Aug.19-25, which is the latest data available.
Highlands County’s positivity rate of 26.5% for the week is well above the state average of 16.8%.
The state saw 151,749 new cases, according to FDOH, which is consistent with the two previous weeks, although slightly higher. This does include a record 27,584 cases on Thursday, according to the CDC.
There were 1,727 resident deaths classified as COVID-19 deaths between Aug. 20-26, according to FDOH numbers, with 389 occurring during the week and the others were deaths that occurred earlier but were just classified as COVID-19 deaths. There have been 43,979 resident deaths.
Thirty-eight of the new deaths were in those age 29 and younger. There have now been 12 COVID-19 deaths in children under the age of 16 and 244 in those 16-29 years old.
There were 461,034 people vaccinated in the state during the week, raising the overall total to 12.9 million.
Hospitalizations were down in the state, with the Department of Health and Human Services showing 16,164 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is a decrease of more than 1,000 from a week ago. Florida accounts for 15.9% of all COVID hospitalizations in the country.
There were 3,598 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is 14.3% of all ICU COVID hospitalizations in the country. That is also a slight decrease from a week ago.
“Fingers crossed, we may be seeing the beginning of a downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but new cases remain near all-time highs, so it is much too early to declare victory,” said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO, Florida Hospital Association. “We must remain vigilant, not let our guard down against the virus, and continue to encourage more people to get the vaccine. In the last week we have seen a 4-percent decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hopefully better days are ahead.”
The CDC reported 165,870 new cases in the country on Thursday, the second-highest single-day total since January. There were 1,222 deaths reported, the highest single-day total since March 5, 2021.
There have now been a total of 38.52 million cases and 632,786 deaths in the United States.
Johns Hopkins University reports there have been 215.7 million cases globally and 4.49 million deaths.