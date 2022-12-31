SEBRING — As part of the effort to beef up staff with Highlands County Fire Rescue, the county has advertised for a fire marshal.
It’s the second time in as many years that the county fire department has advertised for that position, ever since former Fire Marshal Jimmy Branca retired after 30 years in September 2020, leaving then-chief Marc Bashoor to fill the open position.
Bashoor had on-duty staff fulfilling the roles of doing building inspections and plan reviews until the position was filled.
At the time, Bashoor described the job as “pretty straightforward,” basically making sure the county is fulfilling the Florida statutory responsibilities for building inspection and plan review, as well as annual inspections for “target hazards,” such as water treatment plants.
At the time, Bashoor said he had no plans to hire a law enforcement investigator. Some counties may have one, but Highlands County calls the Division of the State Fire Marshal for arson investigations.
Since then, Bashoor has also retired, and Highlands County has hired E. Laney Stearns as the new Public Safety director and HCFR chief.
Stearns has a background as fire marshal, having served as fire marshal with the City of Plantation Fire Department in 2001, which he joined in 1981, before becoming an executive officer in 2010. He will know what a candidate needs for the job.
Benefits listed by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners for the job include a $58,000 salary, a 40-hour work week, holiday and paid time off, an option to join the Florida Retirement System (FRS) and a combination of available medical, dental and vision coverage.