Comstock

SEBRING — As part of the effort to beef up staff with Highlands County Fire Rescue, the county has advertised for a fire marshal.

It’s the second time in as many years that the county fire department has advertised for that position, ever since former Fire Marshal Jimmy Branca retired after 30 years in September 2020, leaving then-chief Marc Bashoor to fill the open position.

