SEBRING — If you’re an artist who has done or wants to do a mural, and you can meet the requirements from Highlands County, they may have a job for you.
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners is seeking a mural artist to paint a mural to commemorate the county’s centennial. They need to hear from you by 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
The County Commission wants to see proposals from professional artists or professional artist teams to create a mural commemorating the county’s 2021 centennial milestone. Any designs should incorporate the centennial logo as a focal point of the mural, along with images that represent the county’s important industries and municipalities.
Commissioners have also said, since approving the project concept last September, that they want to see the mural “front and center,” where everyone can see it. That would mean painting it or hanging it in sections on the balcony overlooking the entrance to the Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
When people walk in to visit government offices, it would be right overhead.
Commissioners also liked the idea of having the mural on canvas or board that staff can mount on the balcony, below the railing, which could be moved if needed or desired. It would then be visible through the glass façade of the building.
Sandra Vazquez, planner 1 and staff person for the Historic Preservation Commission, and Development Services Director Leah Sauls presented the Historic Commission’s mural proposal last fall, including a suggestion to coordinate with the Heartland Cultural Alliance to select a local artist for the work.
Invitations for bids went out through the Cultural Alliance this week.
Suggested subjects for the mural include, but are not limited to, the Highlands County Courthouse; the Avon Park Air Force Range; local lakes; local citrus, cattle, caladium and overall agricultural industries; county and municipal founders, icons and historic figures; local African American history; Archbold Biological Station, and the Pearce Lockett Estate.
To submit your bid for this project, contact Amanda Valentine at avalentine@highlandsfl.gov. If you have any questions regarding this solicitation, please email Valentine at this same email address.