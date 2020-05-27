SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commission, despite a hiring freeze for several public service jobs, has “thawed” some of those positions, including that of an assistant county administrator.
Assistant County Administrator Tasha Morgan, former director of Business Services for the county, has gone back to that role since the resignation of Business Services Director Chris Benson in December.
In his resignation letter, Benson said he was grateful for the experiences and opportunities he had with the organization.
“Over the ten plus years I have worked for the Board I have learned a lot that will help me in the future,” Benson said. “I have chosen to resign to spend more time on family and personal matters.”
Meanwhile, the board has also asked to move forward with hiring an assistant county attorney.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael has had the position filled twice. The first applicant found new employment with a local firm. The second individual was released from the job during the six-month probationary period.
Currently, two candidates are being considered for the position: Interviewed once, and ready for a second interview.
Carmichael was the assistant attorney until she applied for and got the main job in January 2018, after former county attorney Ross Macbeth resigned in September 2017.
Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn will have his last day on Friday. He has accepted a job with Polk County as their building director.
His position is also open now, with a deadline of June 13 for applicants.
Other positions are as follows, as listed on www.highlandsfl.gov:
- Asphalt Plant Technician — open until filled.
- Building Maintenance Assistant — open until June 19.
- Captain (training/firefighter-paramedic) — open until filled.
- Custodian (four positions) — open until June 19.
- Family Support Worker — open until filled.
- Firefighter/Paramedic — open until filled.
- Mechanic I — Tire Man — open until June 19.
- Mechanic II — open until June 19.
- Paramedic — open until filled.
- Stock Clerk — open until June 19.