AVON PARK — County officials want to get public input on a plan to set up a public park and trailhead by the Memorial Drive roundabout.
For that, they will have a town hall meeting this week at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the county commission boardroom at 600 Commerce Ave. in Sebring. The planned site for Memorial Trail Head Park would be on the southeast quadrant of the roundabout at Memorial Drive and Panther Parkway.
In addition to adequate parking and restroom facilities, some of the proposed amenities include a playground, picnic areas, a pavilion, a walking trail, a dog park and a bicycle repair station for those cycling along Memorial Drive, College Drive or Panther Parkway.
County officials have sent out notices about the meeting, including a phone number — 863-402-6518 — to call for further details, with the caveat that while a graphic on the flyer shows the proposed location of the park, it does not depict the scale of the park or the location or size of the proposed features.
Liz Barber, legislative affairs and grants coordinator, stated via email that the grant the county hopes to receive to build the park is a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, with a cap up to $200,000.
The current estimated cost for the park is $212,000.
“We plan to apply for additional sources of grant funds, if applicable,” Barber said.
For the last few years, county officials have worked to complete a section of Memorial Trail from the Parkway/College Drive junction north to downtown Avon Park.
Another section of the trail reaches south past Valerie Boulevard and stops at or around Pompano Drive. County officials said the Highlands County Engineering Department is still in the design process for that portion of Memorial Trail. However, once the design process is complete, officials said, it will have to go out to bid, sometime in the next year.