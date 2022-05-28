County seeks nurses for assault victim examinations

SEBRING — The Children’s Advocacy Center in Sebring is looking to train and certify more Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE). SANE nurses are specially trained in the medical, psychological, and forensic examination of sexual assault victims.
Registered Nurses and nurse practitioners interested in obtaining free SANE-A or SANE-P training, call Lt. Jaime Davidson at 863-402-7357 or email jdavidson@highlandssheriff.org.
According to Davidson, the training takes place in Sebring.
“We host and provide the training location for Florida International University to conduct the training,” he said. “The past three classes have been held in the conference room within the Children’s Advocacy Center, which is where the Sheriff’s Office SVU is located.”
The center’s mission is to minimize trauma of child abuse victims and provide prevention support to families needing assistance in keeping them intact. The center fulfills its mission by collaboratively coordinating all disciplines in the abuse field and bringing them together at the center to interview, evaluate and collectively make decisions.
This vital skill is necessary to properly examine sexual assault victims, document what’s happened to them, and aid them in treatment, counseling and recovery.
Julie Weil, founder of the Not Just Me Foundation, recently spoke with staff at the Children’s Advocacy Center about the training. The foundation’s mission: To prevent sexual assault through awareness and education and to help survivors reclaim their lives by giving them access to appropriately trained advocacy networks.
Weil explained the importance of knowing how to treat victims in the aftermath of such assaults. She also told attendees about her experience as a sexual assault victim and the importance of knowing how to treat victims in the aftermath of such an assault.
Highlands County is now one of the state leaders in this type of certification. The Special Victims Unit has hosted three classes so far and there are now 14 SANE-A (adult/adolescent) trained RNs in the county. Before the county began hosting the training, there were 41 total trained SANE nurses in the entire state. With 14 of its own, Highlands County is now home to 25% of the SANE-trained RNs in the state.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office hopes SANE-P (pediatric training) for nurse practitioners in the future will help it service pediatric victims in Highlands County without relying upon other larger hospital pediatric services.