An assessment of Highlands County’s sports facilities and interest in sports tourism shows while those involved want to move forward in bringing more events here, many of the existing facilities are “not tournament ready.”
With the goal of expanding sports tourism in the county, Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council hired the Huddle Up Group to conduct a sports tourism audit of sports facilities, destination strength, organizational structure and events. The company was paid $32,000 for the audit.
According to the company, the sports tourism industry has grown consistently over the past 20 years. Studies show that the grassroots portion of this market is worth more than $15 billion annually to
the domestic economy.
Add to this industry growth the increased popularity of soccer, lacrosse and other emerging sports, such as Bicycle Moto Cross or BMX and pickleball, the opportunity for the continuing expansion of economic development through sports tourism is tangible.
Jon Schmieder, founder and CEO of HUG, presented the findings in early September and made recommendations.
The recommendations are based upon what the consultant team believes are five “universal truths” about the Sebring area’s tourism and sports market position:
• There is a desire to grow sports tourism in Highlands County.
• The organizational structure for supporting sports tourism is not sustainable and warrants study to identify resources to drive sports tourism development.
• A majority of the existing facilities that could host significant tournaments are “not tournament ready.”
• With or without new or enhanced facilities, Visit Sebring must build a sustainable sports tourism model that can drive increased visitation in the near term.
• Collaboration opportunities exist with local partners that can align with Visit Sebring’s mission to expand its sports tourism impact.
The report noted some strengths that included collaborative leadership and destination offering. The county has a solid mix of community leadership and the Visit Sebring staff is well respected locally.
Several survey respondents shared that they believed the staff was collaborative responsive, and trying to do a lot with their limited resources.
Sebring offers event rights holders and visiting teams a hospitable and inviting family friendly community that is well situated to host state, regional, and select national level tournaments.
The destination is safe, affordable, and geographically well positioned to access by car.
The waterways in the county and Sebring International Raceway were also mentioned as strengths.
Resources and facility issues are listed as weaknesses in the report.
At this time, Visit Sebring’s sports effort is not adequately funded versus sports tourism organizations across the country. Most of its competitors are operating with far more resources in the three key operational areas (funding, human capital, and physical venues). The most recent fiscal year’s sports budget is quite small ($74,174 for 2019) and doesn’t allow Visit Sebring to lead a typical sports tourism marketing program.
Drastic staff additions are not necessary. However, a small enhancement to the staff in the area of servicing Visit Sebring’s sports clientele would likely have positive returns quickly.
While the Sebring area has a good amount of venues to use in attracting tournaments and events, the destination has very few “anchor” facilities that can be used to attract tournament play and their related tourism dollars. Sebring and the surrounding area have a very limited inventory of indoor venues that have enough fields/courts on their own to host major regional or national events. In addition, the public facilities visited by the consultant team were found to be in challenging condition, many in remote areas far from host hotels and attractions, and in general, not ready to host national level tournaments.
The consultants made the following recommendations in the near term:
• Explore created sporting event opportunities.
• Add “bench strength” to support current staff sports marketing and business development.
• Focus on sports facility enhancement.
• Strengthen community alignment.
In the longer term, the county needs to develop a sustainable sporting venue funding source and expand business development efforts as well as collaborate to identify specific sports venue development opportunities.
Richard Fleeger, superintendent for parks and facilities for the Highlands County Parks and Recreation Department, attended the presentation by Jon Schmieder. One thing he took away is that Schmieder can tell people how to make money using existing facilities.
Fleeger said the county has made improvements recently. One is a bathroom has been completed at the dog park in Spring Lake.
At Max Long Recreational Complex in Sebring three new scoreboards are going to be added and four are going to be replaced.
Work including new light poles and LED lights is planned for one baseball field at Lake June Park.
Fleeger said input is always welcome, adding that his department needs to know what people want in order for it to happen.