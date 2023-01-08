Highlands County recorded 122 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period of Dec. 30-Jan. 5, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. That brings the overall total to 30,028 cases seen in the county.

Highlands County saw a positivity rate of 14.6% for the week, which was below the state average of 17.3%, while the county’s 113.9 cases per 100,000 population was also below the state average of 141.7.

