Highlands County recorded 122 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period of Dec. 30-Jan. 5, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. That brings the overall total to 30,028 cases seen in the county.
Highlands County saw a positivity rate of 14.6% for the week, which was below the state average of 17.3%, while the county’s 113.9 cases per 100,000 population was also below the state average of 141.7.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 779 deaths, which is an increase of two over the past two weeks.
Numbers are typically on the low side following holidays, with previous holiday counts typically taking several weeks to flatten out.
The state reported 31,633 new cases for the seven-day period, which is the highest amount seen in a week since early September. The state has had a total of 7.35 million cases and 84,176 deaths.
Vaccinations remain low in the county and the state, with just two vaccines given in Highlands County during the seven-day period, according to FDOH, while 18,017 vaccines were given in the state. Of those, 13,099 were booster shots. The state has given 16.1 million vaccines in total.
Of the new cases in the state, more than one-third occurred in seniors, age 65 and older. Seniors accounted for 11,335 cases over the seven-day period. The 60 to 64 age group had the next highest number of cases on a per capita basis.
Women accounted for a high number of the new cases during the week, with 18,356 confirmed cases compared to 12,482 confirmed cases in male. There were 795 cases that were classified as “unknown.”
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Florida had 2,965 COVID hospitalizations on Saturday. That’s a significant increase from the 2,051 hospitalized two weeks ago and accounts for 5.76% of all hospitalizations in the state. There were 313 COVID patients in ICU, up from 221 two weeks ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 470,699 new cases in the U.S. between Dec. 29-Jan. 4. While that’s up significantly from the previous week, it is in line with numbers seen throughout the month of December. The CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 101 million cases and 1.09 million deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 663.8 million cases and 6.70 million deaths, with 15.3 million cases and 52,866 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.