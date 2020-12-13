SEBRING — Florida saw two straight days of more than 11,000 new infections of COVID-19, followed by another day just short of 11,000, while Highlands County saw 98 new cases on those days, followed by another 28 new cases.
The Florida Department of Health reported that in addition to 41 new cases on Thursday’s numbers, Highlands County had another 60 new cases on Friday and 26 on Saturday: A total of 127 new cases in three days and a final total of 4,261 on Saturday, with 33 non-Florida residents and one new death, reported Saturday.
Total deaths for the county are at 181, or 4% of all cases. There were no new deaths reported Friday.
Median age for those infected in Highlands County has dropped in three days from 68 to 49 to 36. The highest number of new infections is spread evenly from ages 15 through 84, but the highest number of hospitalizations, 51%, and deaths, 40%, are in the 65-84 age range.
Out of 350 tests reported on Saturday, 324 tested negative, leaving a positivity rate of 7.43%, a drop from 9.95% reported Friday when 543 tested negative out of 603 tests.
Highlands County still holds an “epidemic” status on the arcgis.com COVID-19 trends dashboard, with 540 cases confirmed in the last 14 days.
Arcgis.com showed a total of approximately 799 active cases out of Friday’s 4,233 cases, with 761 people infected out of every 100,000 people. Estimated population for the county is 105,069, based on 2019 figures.
Friday saw just one more person in the hospital for a total of 403. That number did not go up Saturday, and accounts for approximately 10% of all cases.
As of 12:45 p.m. Saturday, the Agency for Health Care Administration listed 224 beds occupied in Highlands County with 35 available, or 13.5%. Intensive Care Units in the county had 21 beds filled with nine available at that time, or 30%.
It was a slight improvement from Thursday’s number of 227 beds full, 32, available, with 25 of those in ICU and only seven available.
Long-term care numbers went up from Thursday to Friday, from 464 to 473, and then up one more to 474 on Saturday, although still 11% of all cases. Cases in correctional facilities on Friday and Saturday accounted for 73 of Highlands’ cases, up one from Thursday.
Florida’s numbers, adjusted by the state since first being reported, went up from 9,405 new cases on Wednesday’s report to 11,267 on Thursday, and saw another big jump with Friday’s reported 11,384 cases.
That statewide number jumped again by another 10,463 new cases with Saturday’s report, for a total of 1,116,973, including 18,632 non-Florida residents.
In the two days since Thursday’s report, the state saw 69 more deaths, a drop from the 135 new deaths reported Thursday, but still hitting a death toll of 19,785 residents and 264 non-residents.
Franklin County, the only county Thursday without any increase, had one new case Friday, as did Lafayette County, which had two on Saturday. Glades County also had just one new case Friday, for the second day in a row, followed by no new cases Saturday.
High increases on Friday were led by Dade County with 2,114 cases on Friday and 2,048 on Saturday, followed by Broward County with 956 on Friday and 932 on Saturday.
Hillsborough had 900 cases on Friday, its second highest since July 17, after an adjusted high of 926 for Thursday’s report, but dropped down to 707 on Saturday. Orange County had 799 Friday and 775 on Saturday.
Other triple digit increases over the last two days are listed below.
Friday: Bay – 134, Brevard – 210, Collier – 180, Duval – 579 (up from 483 the day before), Escambia – 158, Lake – 181, Lee – 386, Leon – 149, Manatee – 166, Marion – 173, Okaloosa – 142, Osceola – 233, Palm Beach – 694, Pasco – 321, Pinellas – 519, Polk — 266, Santa Rosa – 136, Sarasota – 174, Seminole – 215, St. Johns – 146, St. Lucie – 124 and Volusia – 193.
Saturday: Alachua – 102, Bay – 133, Brevard – 183, Collier – 169, Duval – 371, Escambia – 176, Hernando – 116, Lake – 159, Lee – 341, Leon – 132, Manatee – 199, Marion – 149, Okaloosa – 177, Osceola – 211, Palm Beach – 550, Pasco – 260, Pinellas – 420, Polk – 335, Santa Rosa – 135, Sarasota – 131, Seminole – 188, St. Johns – 132, St. Lucie – 118 and Volusia – 175.
California got hit twice by heavy numbers in the last two days. The state reported 35,268 new cases on Friday and another 35,729 on Saturday, with 225 deaths. The number of cases is a national record. The number of deaths is a state record.
The COVID-19 Tracking Project reported on Saturday that the United States had 2,749 reported on Saturday, down from previous numbers this week.
With 2.1 million tests given in the country, the U.S. recorded a record 232,000 new cases as of Saturday, up from the 1.9 million tests reported Friday that identified 214,000 new cases, the Tracking Project stated. Statistics also showed 108,000 people in hospitals, up slightly from 107,000.
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Research Center, the U.S. has seen a total of 15,998,522 cases and has had 296,977 deaths, still tallying more total cases than any other nation. Aside from India’s 9,826,775 cases, all the rest of the top 12 infected nations have only one half to one tenth the number of cases as the U.S.
Globally, Johns Hopkins reports, the virus has infected 71.47 million cases globally and killed 1.6 million people.