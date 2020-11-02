Highlands County saw an additional 27 cases of COVID-19 with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. That brings the total count to 2,706, which now includes 15 non-county residents.
The death rate remained at 118 in the county, while the hospitalizations also remained steady at 284.
Highlands County has seen roughly 16% (421) of its cases tied into long-term care facilities, which is nearly triple the state average of 6% of cases being attributed to a long-term care facility. According to the FDOH Long-term Care Facilities report, Kenilworth Care & Rehabilitation Center has 13 positive residents, while The Palms of Sebring has five residents and three staff members who tested positive.
The county has seen 67 cases tied to a correctional facility, which is 2% of all cases and lower than the state average of 3%.
In nearby counties, DeSoto saw an increase of nine cases and has seen 1,685 cases, while Glades remained at 610.
Hardee County saw eight new cases to bring the county’s total to 1,625 and Okeechobee County added 13 cases for a total of 1,763.
The state numbers went up quite a bit, although much of that can be attributed to increased testing, as there were 4,865 new cases out of more than 111,600 tests, which resulted in a positivity rate for new cases of 4.32%, which is 1.99% lower than the previous day, despite there being twice as many new cases.
There were 28 additional deaths, bringing the combined total of resident and non-resident deaths to 16,997.
Miami-Dade County had the largest increase of any county with 916 new cases, followed closely by Broward County with 716. Hillsborough County had an increase of 376 and Palm Beach County saw 325 new cases. Orange County increased 286 cases, Pinellas County added 227 and Duval County had an increase of 167. Polk County had an increase of 142 and Alachua saw 119 new cases.
Of the new cases, there were 343 found in those 14 years and younger, including 89 in the 4-and-under age group. There have now been 13,445 cases in those 4-and-younger and 35,399 in those school age kids between the ages of 5-14.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have now been 9.17 million cases in the United States and 230,814 deaths.
Globally, there have been 46.37 million cases and 1.2 million deaths. The United States had the most reported new cases for the day, with India, the United Kingdom and France also seeing large increases. The 46,290 new cases in France is 3% of the county’s total, while the UK saw 4% of its cases in the last 24 hours.