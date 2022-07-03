Highlands County saw 293 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of June 24-30, according to the Friday COVID update released by the Florida Department of Health. With 289 new cases the previous week, Highlands County has now seen a total of 25,908 COVID cases.
The county’s positivity rate of 19.3% was in line with the state average of 19.4%, while the county’s 273.7 cases per 100,000 population was lower than the state average of 333.6.
There was little change in the state numbers, with Florida reporting 74,481 new cases for the week, a slight increase from the previous week, but numbers have remained steady over the past five weeks. The state’s positivity rate has continued to inch up and the 19.4% is the highest seen in the last 10 weeks.
Vaccinations were down once again in the state, with 52,657 doses given, of which 33,521 were booster shots. There were 11,794 people who received a first dose and 7,342 people who completed their two-shot series.
There were 22 people vaccinated in the county for the week, which brings the total to 64,949, or 61% of the eligible population. Vaccine percentages in the state range from a high of 97% in Miami-Dade County to a low of 37% in Liberty County.
Most of the surrounding counties fared a bit better than Highlands County in terms of new cases, with DeSoto County adding 70 new cases for the week to go with a 16.6% positivity rate. DeSoto has now seen a total of 9,935 cases.
Hardee County added 52 cases with a 12.8% positivity rate, bringing its overall total to 9,015 cases, while Okeechobee County saw 83 new cases and a 14.9% positivity rate. Okeechobee County has now seen a total of 11,051 cases total. Polk County had 2,939 new cases and a 22.9% positivity rate, raising the county’s total to 220,251 cases. Glades County had five new cases and has had a total of 2,078.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 696 COVID deaths, which is two more than last week. The state is reporting 75,891 total COVID deaths.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 3,789 hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, which is 164 higher than a week ago. ICU cases have continued to climb, with 414, which is an increase of 81 from a week ago.
Numbers in the U.S. have remained pretty stable the past month, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a seven-day average of 109,944 new cases per day, a slight increase from a week ago, but not much different than numbers seen since the middle of May.
The seven-day average for deaths in the U.S. is 316, which is also consistent with numbers seen recently. CDC is reporting a total of 87.4 million cases and 1.01 million deaths in the U.S.
Bloomberg is reporting a seven-day average of 150,428 vaccines given per day in the U.S., bringing the overall total to 596 million doses.
Globally, there were 27.8 million doses per day given over the last week, with 7.3 million people receiving their first dose. More than 12.1 billion doses have been given in total.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 548.5 million cases and 6.33 million deaths worldwide.