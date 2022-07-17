Highlands County saw 339 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of July 8-14, according to Friday’s COVID update released by the Florida Department of Health. With 300 cases the preceding week, the county has now seen a total of 26,547 cases. The positivity rate for the week was 24.6% in Highlands County.
Following a slight decline last week, in part due to the July 4 holiday, the state reported 78,245 new cases for the week, which is the highest number since February, and brings the overall total to 6.6 million cases. The state’s positivity rate did jump to 21.2%, which is the highest it has been since early February.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 699 deaths, which is an increase of two from last week.
The county had 39 vaccinations during the week, which raised the total number to 65,022 people vaccinated in the county, which is 61% of those eligible.
Nearby counties saw similar increases as Highlands County, with DeSoto County having 116 new cases for the week and a 23.2% positivity rate. DeSoto County has seen a total of 10,147 cases and the New York Times is reporting DeSoto as having had 153 COVID-19 deaths.
Hardee County had 110 new cases for the week with a 25.4% positivity rate. Hardee County has seen 9,216 cases and had 126 deaths.
Glades County had 18 new cases and a 20.6% positivity rate, giving the county a total of 2,110 cases total. The N.Y. Times is reporting 36 COVID deaths in the county.
Polk County saw an increase of 3,021 new cases and a 23% positivity rate. The county has seen 225,936 cases and had 3,061 deaths.
Okeechobee County had 120 new cases and a 22.4% positivity rate, giving it a total of 11,270 cases. The N.Y. Times is showing Okeechobee County with 186 deaths.
Vaccination rates in the Heartland are fairly consistent, ranging from a low of Hardee County’s 48% to a high of Polk County’s 62%. The statewide range goes from a low of Holmes County’s 31% all the way to Miami-Dade County’s 97%.
Statewide, a total of 15.9 million people have been vaccinated, which is 72% of those eligible. Just 1% of those 6 months to 4 years have been vaccinated, while 24% of those 5 to 11 have received a shot. At the other end of the spectrum, 94% of those 65 and older have been vaccinated.
Of the state’s new cases for the week, 548 were seen in those under the age of 6 months, giving the age group 469.7 cases per 100,000 population, the highest number in any demographic. The 50 to 59 age group saw 406.1 new cases per 100,000 population. Children 5 to 19 saw the fewest number of cases for the week per 100,000 population.
The state is reporting 78,245 deaths, which is an increase of 2,354 from the last FDOH report two weeks ago.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is showing Florida with 4,312 hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, a significant increase from the 3,684 hospitalized a week ago. ICU cases climbed from 387 a week ago to 413.
Florida’s increasing COVID numbers mirror what is taking place in the U.S., as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the country with 126,023 new cases per day, which is the highest total seen since Feb. 15, 2022. The country is seeing 348 deaths per day, which is consistent with totals seen over the last five weeks.
CDC is reporting a total of 89.06 million cases and 1.018 million deaths in the United States.
Bloomberg is reporting a seven-day average of 69,763 vaccines given per day in the U.S., bringing the overall total to 599 million doses.
Globally, there were 10.2 million doses per day given over the last week, with 13.8 million people receiving their first dose. More than 12.2 billion doses have been given in total.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 561.4 million cases and 6.37 million deaths worldwide.