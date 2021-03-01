Highlands County saw four more virus deaths, according to the numbers released by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday. It was the second straight day of four deaths, which raises the overall county death toll to 307.
The county did see an additional 12 cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 7,230 cases. All 12 new cases were found in county residents, giving totals of 7,158 resident cases and 72 non-resident cases. Of the 12 new cases, there were five in the 14 and younger age group. With so many children coming down with the virus, the day’s median age for new cases was just 30, while the overall median age remained at 52.
Testing was down considerably in the county, with the county processing just 105 resident tests on Saturday, which yielded a positivity rate for new cases of 11.43%, which is the highest seen since Feb. 17.
Hospitalizations remained at 568 and there were 35 hospitalized Sunday at 4 p.m. with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.
The state saw an increase of 5,539 cases, with 5,385 resident cases and 154 new non-resident cases. Testing was also down in the state and the positivity rate for new cases climbed slightly to 6.40%, breaking a run of four straight days with a rate less than 6%.
The median age for new cases was 38, making it 11 straight days with a median age of 38 or 39.
There were 126 new deaths, with 118 resident deaths and eight in non-residents. There have now been 31,406 deaths, with 30,852 resident deaths and 554 non-resident deaths.
Numbers in the United States were a bit of a mixed bag, although weekend numbers have to be taken lightly, as not all states report on weekends. Louisiana, Alaska, Wyoming, Rhode Island and Connecticut were among the states that didn’t report on Saturday.
The COVID Tracking Project’s Saturday night report showed 70,622 new cases and an additional 1,822 deaths.
Hospitalizations dropped below 50,000 for the first time since Nov. 2, with 48,870.
Testing finished on another high note, with 1.63 million tests processed. With a strong finish at the end of the week, testing was up 11.2% from a week ago, which ended a run of five straight weeks with declining numbers.
Sunday’s early numbers looked a little better, with the California Department of Public Health showing an increase of 4,685 new cases and 158 deaths, while Arizona reported 1,075 new cases and 13 deaths.
Virginia reported another 170 deaths on Sunday, as the state comes close to catching up on its backlogged death certificates. Virginia has reported high numbers for the past week.
Texas was another state that was playing catchup after last week’s storms and the state reported just 2,921 confirmed new cases and 715 probable cases, but did have an additional 197 deaths showing on Sunday’s report.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering is showing a total of 28.6 million cases and 512,706 deaths in the United States.
Globally, the numbers hit 114 million cases and 2.53 million deaths.