The Florida Department of Health reported five more deaths due to COVID-19, with the release of Sunday’s virus numbers. That raises the total death count to 143 in Highlands County.
There were 28 new virus cases reported in Highlands County, which brings the total to 3,507. One of the new cases was from a non-resident, which now makes 23 non-resident cases and 3,484 residents.
The positivity rate for new cases was 9.76%, a little better than the previous three days.
The state saw an increase of 6,587 new cases, which is lower than the previous six days and there was a positivity rate of 6.57%. There were 62 additional deaths, with the total now standing at 17,991 resident deaths and 223 non-resident deaths for a total of 18,214.
Hospitalizations in the state continue to climb, with the Agency for Health Care Administration showing 3,613 currently hospitalized, which is an increase of more than 130 from Saturday and nearly 500 from a week ago. Miami-Dade County leads the state with 515 currently hospitalized.
Florida is performing 4.5 tests per 1,000 people, which ties with Tennessee for No. 31 in the U.S. Numbers range from a high of Massachusetts testing 11.6 people per 1,000 to a low of Oregon’s 1.2 people tested per thousand.
Miami-Dade saw 1,746 new cases, while Broward County showed an increase of 771 new cases.
DeSoto County broke a string of seven straight days with at least double-digit increases with just seven new cases, while the other counties in the Heartland showed small increases.
Polk County saw an increase of 99 cases to bring its total to 26,352 and had an additional three deaths to bring the death toll to 663.
Numbers in the United States continue to climb, with California setting a new record for the highest number of new cases in any one day. California recorded 15,422 new cases on Friday, officials announced in a press release Saturday. California joined Florida and Illinois as the only states to have recorded more than 15,000 new cases in a single day. Illinois saw their record on Nov. 13, while you have to go all the way back to July 12 when Florida eclipsed the 15,000 mark. California had set its previous high of 13,005 the previous day.
It was a bad week for the U.S., with a 17.7% increase in new cases from the previous week and a 30.9% increase in deaths compared to the previous week, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
California wasn’t the only state to see record numbers, as New Jersey, Mississippi, Idaho and Oregon also set new highs on Friday or Saturday.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Johns Hopkins University was showing the U.S. with 12,207,135 cases and 256,638 deaths, which is 1,540 more deaths than reported the previous day.
On the global front, there were 58.5 million cases and a total of 1.385 million deaths.