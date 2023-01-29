The number of new COVID-19 cases have continued to trickle down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But not all of the news is good on the COVID front. The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with five more COVID-19 deaths during the past week. That makes 15 deaths in the last two weeks and 796 in all.
Highlands County now has a death rate of 749 deaths per 100,000 residents. Only five counties have higher rates: Union (820), Suwannee (801), Calhoun (773), Lafayette (760) and Citrus (750). Citrus County is the only one of the five to have had seen more deaths than Highlands County, as it has had a total of 1,123.
The CDC reported the state with 21, 967 new cases for the seven-day period ending Jan. 24, which is nearly identical to the Florida Department of Health numbers for Jan. 13-19, when the state reported 21,949 cases.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting Florida with 2,388 hospitalized with COVID as of Saturday. That’s a significant drop from last week’s 2,624 and a reduction of 850 from two weeks ago. There were 261 ICU cases, a reduction of 41 from last week.
There was a good-sized drop in new cases in the country, as the CDC reported the U.S. with 295,140 new cases for the week, which ends an 11-week run with a minimum of 300,000 cases.
The CDC reported a 13.9% drop in the U.S. in new hospitalizations compared to the previous week.
The CDC did report 3,756 deaths for the week, which is lower than the two previous weeks, but still well above numbers seen in the fall and the beginning of winter.
The U.S. has seen a total of 102.1 million cases and 1.10 million deaths. There have been 5.87 million COVID hospitalizations.
On the global front, there have been a total of 670.2 million cases and 6.82 million deaths, with 9.88 million cases and 130,455 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The global death rate for the past 28 days is twice as high as numbers seen over the past few months and is likely the announced deaths from China just making their way into the reported numbers.