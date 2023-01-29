The number of new COVID-19 cases have continued to trickle down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But not all of the news is good on the COVID front. The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with five more COVID-19 deaths during the past week. That makes 15 deaths in the last two weeks and 796 in all.

Highlands County now has a death rate of 749 deaths per 100,000 residents. Only five counties have higher rates: Union (820), Suwannee (801), Calhoun (773), Lafayette (760) and Citrus (750). Citrus County is the only one of the five to have had seen more deaths than Highlands County, as it has had a total of 1,123.

